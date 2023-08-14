Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD met last week to discuss and approve the implementation of a Fire Academy at Creekview High School, with the first cohort beginning this fall.
CFBISD, in partnership with the City of Carrollton’s Fire Rescue Department, established the Fire Academy, which has a curriculum that leads students to future completion of professional Fire Academy and Emergency Medical Technician courses.
The new Fire Academy is designed to prepare high school students for future educational and professional endeavors through full integration of high school and college coursework and post-education professional training. The academic model is aimed to improve student academic performance, self-concept and increase high school and college or university completion rates.
The CFBISD Board of Trustees approved the partnership unanimously, 7-0, which allows the Fire Academy to begin this month and last until July 2017, unless extended as mutually agreed upon in writing by both parties.
The first cohort, made up of 20 students, will have enough dual credit hours when they graduate as seniors to go into paramedic training and then be employed into any of the local cities as a firefighter.
CFBISD worked with Arlington ISD and Lewisville ISD to begin the program, as both district’s have a similar academy in place. Arlington ISD’s program has been in place for 15 years and the district has successfully graduated several hundred of students through its Fire Academy.
Chief of SEL and Post-Secondary Readiness JoAnn Gillen said she expects that program to grow in the coming year, and more students will be interested in becoming a firefighter or EMT. Gillen said the program will help CFBISD evaluate future program offerings at other schools.
The main educator for Creekview High School’s Fire Academy is an alumni of Rice University who has a PhD, but went through a career change and became a firefighter.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
