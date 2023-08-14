Shallow depth of field, close up of fire training helmets in a line
Shannon Fuller

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD met last week to discuss and approve the implementation of a Fire Academy at Creekview High School, with the first cohort beginning this fall.

CFBISD, in partnership with the City of Carrollton’s Fire Rescue Department, established the Fire Academy, which has a curriculum that leads students to future completion of professional Fire Academy and Emergency Medical Technician courses.


