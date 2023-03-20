Lucy Crowder Hebron

Hebron junior Lucy Crowder has a 0.97 ERA and has allowed just 23 runs with 94 strikeouts in 79.2 innings.

 Matt Welch / Staff Photo

When the Hebron softball team won its first district title in program history last year, junior pitcher Lucy Crowder vividly remembers the joy that she felt.

The Lady Hawks came into the final game of the 2022 regular season tied with Lewisville for first place in District 6-6A. But Crowder did her part to make sure that Hebron left their home field with the title to themselves, limiting Lewisville to one run on three hits while striking out seven batters in a 3-1 win for the Lady Hawks.

