When the Hebron softball team won its first district title in program history last year, junior pitcher Lucy Crowder vividly remembers the joy that she felt.
The Lady Hawks came into the final game of the 2022 regular season tied with Lewisville for first place in District 6-6A. But Crowder did her part to make sure that Hebron left their home field with the title to themselves, limiting Lewisville to one run on three hits while striking out seven batters in a 3-1 win for the Lady Hawks.
But Hebron didn’t stop after capturing the district title. The Lady Hawks wanted more, and they did just that, making it three rounds deep in the playoffs after defeating Little Elm in a one-game playoff in bi-district and sweeping Richardson in area before falling in three games to Marcus in the regional quarterfinals.
Crowder was named utility player of the year following a breakout freshman season in 2021 and built off that by earning 6-6A MVP honors as a sophomore. She anchored the circle for the Lady Hawks, pitching 96 innings during district play and posting a 0.875 ERA with 86 strikeouts to just 11 walks. Crowder also hit .367 from the plate with two home runs and 10 RBIs against 6-6A opponents.
The amount of success enjoyed by Hebron has Crowder setting high expectations for herself and the Lady Hawks. Hebron hasn’t taken last season for granted, and it has showed in its play on the field. The Lady Hawks are 2-1 in district and 12-3-1 overall.
Crowder has been rock solid on the mound and it is a big reason why Hebron has allowed just 35 runs in 16 games and tossed seven shutouts, including five straight from March 2-4. The Hebron right-hander boasts a stingy 0.97 ERA with 94 strikeouts and has allowed just 17 earned runs – 23 overall – in 79.2 innings. Crowder is batting .297 with 10 RBIs.
When asked about her success, Crowder credits the chemistry that she has with senior catcher Zoe Bowen, who leads Hebron in batting average (.465), hits (20) and RBI (16).
In this week’s Star Local Media student-athlete profile, Crowder chats about helping to lead the Lady Hawks to their first district title, her chemistry with Bowen, the experience of playing for her club team and reveals what sold her on the University of Central Arkansas softball team.
SLM: Describe the feeling of helping to lead Hebron to its first district title in softball.
LC: It felt so amazing. We actually did it. I was so proud of my team because we all hit really well in the game that we needed to win the district title. We were all on point.
SLM: What did it mean for you to be named the co-MVP of District 6-6A last season?
LC: That meant that people were looking up to me, but me and Zoe (Bowen), who also got it, we were both the leaders of the team. We wanted to help the team get to where we did.
SLM: What has allowed you to have so much success?
LC: A lot of practice. Even when we get finished here at Hebron at 5:30, I go home and pitch or hit. Whatever one I want to do that day. Whatever one I need to work on. Right after that, I go into another practice, either by myself or with a family member.
SLM: How great is the chemistry between you and Zoe Bowen?
LC: Me and Zoe have a really good friendship as well. We also have a good understanding of how we should pitch to each batter. We’re always on the same page with each other and we give opinions until we come up with a good agreement.
SLM: You play club softball for 16U Texas Glory (Naudin). What has that organization meant to you as far as your development as a softball player?
LC: That organization has meant so much to me. I love the coaches, coach Ed, coach Lee. They’ve helped me to be who I am now and being a better player and being a better player. They’ve given me better opportunities. They’ve had so many college coaches come out. They give you opportunities to get to the college that you want.
SLM: You’re committed to playing softball for the University of Central Arkansas. What did you like about the university and the Bears softball team?
LC: It’s really homey and I love the coaches that are there. They are so nice and the atmosphere is homey. I wanted to go somewhere that wasn’t too far away. And it’s not a big school. It’s a small college town. Everything is within walking distance.
SLM: Growing up, what is your favorite moment playing for a club or youth softball team?
LC: My favorite moment was when I was in 10U. It was the last tournament of our season. It was the championship game. I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ They had the bases loaded, one out and I had to get the next two out by fly out or strike out. I struck out two to end the game.
SLM: What is the expectation for the Hebron softball team this season?
LC: Our team might go further than we did last year. Our lineup is a lot stronger this year, and our chemistry is better this year. I think we’ll go further if we don’t have more injuries.
