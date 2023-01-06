Pocket Sandwich Theatre made its debut in Historic Downtown Carrollton in December with “Ebenezer Scrooge,” written by theater founder Joe Dickinson.
Community feedback has been nothing but positive with a sold out show for “Ebenezer Scrooge” and the theatre premiering its first show of 2023, “Dracula.”
“Ebenezer Scrooge” was sold out in just a couple of days once tickets went on sale in 2022 and “Dracula” will also be Pocket Sandwich Theatre’s first melodrama in the new venue, which runs from Jan. 6 to Feb. 18.
“The feedback has been amazing,” said Shanon Dickinson, daughter of founder Joe Dickinson and current business partner for Pocket Sandwich Theatre located at 1104 S. Elm Street. “The city has done nothing but greet us with joy that we’re there and we’ve been surprised that a lot of our regular customers from the Dallas location talk about how much better this is for them because it’s closer. We were worried about losing a lot of people and I really don’t think we have.”
One of Dickinson’s favorite moments from being in the new theatre was opening night when the actor who played Scrooge gave a pre-show speech, welcoming everybody to the new venue and “the place just roared,” she said.
Pocket Sandwich Theatre had been closed for a year before opening in November for “Ebenezer Scrooge” and Dickinson said that the staff is still trying to get situated. Starting in February, they are going to try and get back to the normal routine of having regular shows running Thursday through Sunday and bringing in special groups, such as bands, comedians, improv, trivia, bingo, and more.
Along with the success on the stage so far, Pocket Sandwich Theater was also home to a special guest. Selena Gomez, Grand Prairie native and Hollywood actress and musician, visited the theatre during one of the productions of “Ebenezer Scrooge,” which her younger sister performed in.
A line up of 2023 shows is expected to be posted at www.pocketsandwich.com in the coming week, which will be filled with Pocket Sandwich Theatre classics of melodramas and comedies.
“We’re very well known for our melodramas and people love the melodramas, but we do put on some really great other entertainment,” Dickinson said.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.