Dallas Area Rapid Transit is opening an art contest to students in all grade levels.
The winning artist will have a chance to see their work displayed on galleries and on DART buses and trains among other prizes.
This year's theme is DART's New Bus Network: simpler, better, faster and easier.
DART introduced a new bus network earlier this year that will connect Dallas area communities and change the way customers move. It will provide more frequent service, less travel time and better access to rider destinations.
Early entries are due March 21, and the final deadline is April 8.
Each poster must visually illustrate the theme “simpler, better, faster, easier."
Entries are limited to one per student. Designs must be original work created by the student. No group entries will be allowed.
Student entries may be in color or black and white. Entries must measure 11 inches high by 17 inches wide, and designs should be laid out horizontally. Mailed entries should be submitted on heavy paper such as poster, tag or illustration board. Media may include crayons, paint, markers, colored pencils and digital art. Contestants should include the DART logo in any drawings of buses or trains.
Students in all grade levels have the option of submitting their entries online. All digital entries must be submitted by 5 p.m. April 8 at DART.org/ArtContest.
All mailed entries must include a completed entry form found on the DART website affixed to the back of the artwork. In-person submissions will not be accepted. Entries must arrive no later than 5 p.m. April 8, 2022 and should be addressed to DART's Transit Education Program 2022 Student Art Contest, 1401 Pacific Avenue P.O. Box 660163 Dallas, TX 75266-0163.
DART will notify the teachers or parents of the winners by April 29 and all winners will be invited to a special recognition program and reception May 14 at the Dallas Museum of Art.
The 2022 DART Student Art Contest is open to students in Kindergarten through 12th grade, and judges will select one Best of Show winner from all K-12 entries. The Best of Show winner is not eligible to win additional prizes from their grade category.
The Best of Show winner will have his or her artwork featured on DART buses and will receive a $1,000 cash prize from Dallas Contemporary. The winning entry will also be posted on DART's website, DART.org.
The 1st place winner and honorable mentions in the Kindergarten-2nd grade and 3rd-5th grade and honorable mentions will receive prizes.
The 1st place winner in the middle school category (6th-8th grade) will receive a $100 cash prize from Dallas Contemporary, and their artwork will be featured at DART rail stations and inside DART trains. Runners-up and honorable mentions will also receive prizes.
The 1st place winner in the high school category (9-12th grade) will receive a $200 cash prize from Dallas Contemporary, and their artwork will be featured at DART rail stations and inside DART trains. Runners-up and honorable mentions will also receive prizes.
Teachers or leaders with the most submissions will receive a DART prize package.
Winners' artwork will be featured on DART's website, DART.org; in the Dallas Museum of Art's online gallery at DMA.org; at Love Field Airport; and at select DARTable locations.
All artwork becomes the property of DART and may be used for advertising, sales or promotional purposes with appropriate credit to the artist. By entering the contest, you consent to have your name and photograph appear as one of the winners.
