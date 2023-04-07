The Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD Board of Trustees met on Thursday, April 6 to hear a presentation by Dallas College in regards to the district’s dual credit students, along with an update the new Early College Center at Brookhaven Campus.

Dallas College's presentation focused on the partnership with CFBISD in terms of dual credit opportunities and why the school began partnering with independent school districts in the first place. One of the main reasons is because Dallas has workforce challenges that could limit further growth and many students don’t have a clear path to a living wage career.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments