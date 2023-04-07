A rendering of the new Early College Center at Dallas College’s Brookhaven Campus expected to be completed in Sept. 2023 that will allow Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD dual credit students to have a home while earning an associate degree at the campus.
Courtesy of Glenn Partners
Courtesy of Glenn Partners
Courtesy of Glenn Partners
The Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD Board of Trustees met on Thursday, April 6 to hear a presentation by Dallas College in regards to the district’s dual credit students, along with an update the new Early College Center at Brookhaven Campus.
Dallas College's presentation focused on the partnership with CFBISD in terms of dual credit opportunities and why the school began partnering with independent school districts in the first place. One of the main reasons is because Dallas has workforce challenges that could limit further growth and many students don’t have a clear path to a living wage career.
“Even though we were doing a lot of great work in the higher ed space, we really felt the need to dig back further to eighth grade, ninth grade, so we could really start to impact students earlier about a career choice, a career path, and how they might engage that work,” said Dallas College Provost Dr. Shawnda Floyd. “It was around 2015, as a result of great leadership in our trustees and our chancellor that we made the decision to really be intentional about our partnerships with independent school districts so that we could impact students earlier, thereby changing their life trajectory.”
Between 2016 and 2020, the success rate of early college high school and the dual-credit program led to rapid expansion to impact more students. In 2021-2022, 1,635 associate degrees and 508 college certificates were awarded to dual credit students.
“Thirty percent of all of our Dallas College enrollment during this time period made up dual credit students,” Dr. Floyd said. “Currently our population of dual credit students is about 27,000, so that’s both our dual credit regularly matriculating, as well as our early college high school P-TECH students, so that’s about a third of our population.”
For CFBISD dual credit in 2021-2022, 451 of the district’s dual credit students enrolled in 5,164 Dallas College credit hours with a 79% success rate. Dallas College provided $348,985 in tuition scholarships, while CFBISD provided the textbooks at no cost to the students. Dallas College awarded 53 associate degrees to the class of 2022 graduating seniors from the district.
Dallas College is currently working on the Early College Center at the Brookhaven Campus. The new building is about 48,000 square feet and two stories and will offer students classrooms, science labs, computer labs, and much more. The building is expected to be completed in September.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
