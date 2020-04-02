Today, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins and the Communities Foundation of Texas announced the creation of the Dallas County COVID-19 Response Fund. The Fund was established to provide Dallas County frontline responders with the resources necessary to directly combat the spread of the virus SARS-CoV-2 which produces the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19. Contributions to the Fund will go directly to the front lines of the fight in Dallas County as directed by Judge Jenkins based on the immediate needs of these responders.
Joining Judge Jenkins in this effort are committed community leaders who have answered the call to serve. Lynn McBee, CEO of Young Women’s Prep Network; Dr. Michael Horne, CEO and President of the Parkland Foundation; Debbie Branson, Lawyer at The Law Offices of Frank Branson; and Miguel Solis, a Dallas ISD Trustee, will serve as Trustees of the Fund and have already secured $100,000 in pledged donations to support the production of sanitizer for frontline responders.
“The fight against the spread of COVID-19 can only be won if we protect our frontline responders including police, fire, EMS, and health care workers,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “The Dallas County COVID-19 Response Fund will support those on the frontlines by providing them critically needed resources that will keep them protected. I am thrilled to have Lynn, Michael, Debbie, and Miguel step up and help us help our heroes.”
“Communities Foundation of Texas is proud to partner with Judge Jenkins and the County’s efforts to provide much needed resources for the dedicated frontline responders serving Dallas County during this unprecedented crisis,” said Dave Scullin, President and CEO, Communities Foundation of Texas.
To learn more about the Dallas County COVID-19 Response Fund or to make a donation, visit portal.cftexas.org/DallasCountyCOVID19Response.
