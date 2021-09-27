The Dallas County Commissioner’s Court voted in a 3-2 vote on Tuesday to raise elected official and staff salaries by 3.3%.
Employees who make less than $60,000 will also receive a 1.6% bonus. The pay raises will go toward personal consumption expenses.
Commissioners J. J. Koch and Elba Garcia voted against the pay raise.
“I want an adjustment for all the employees,” Garcia said. “I just can’t support the 2% raise for elected officials. Any kind of motion that includes that, I cannot support.”
Garcia continued that elected officials already receive a considerable stipend, and it would not be fair to those struggling in the wake of the pandemic to raise elected official pay.
“This process is broken, and we need to do something to fix it,” she said.
Koch said amending the pay of employees and elected officials this last minute was disrespectful to residents because they were not clearly notified of the change beforehand.
“This is irresponsible,” Koch said. “We should be giving people notice on what we’re doing with our budget. What people saw was that there was something here for a 2% raise.”
Judge Clay Jenkins said the reason for the pay increase is to keep county staff up with inflation as an employer.
“If you can’t keep people up with inflation, you need to let them go,” Jenkins said.
The pay increase will go into effect Jan 1, 2022.
