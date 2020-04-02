As of 10 a.m., April 2, Dallas County Health and Human Services has reported 100 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 831. The 16th and 17th deaths from COVID-19 have also been reported, including of a woman in her 70s who was as resident of a long-term care facility, and a woman in her 80s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. These individuals had been critically ill in area hospitals. Of cases requiring hospitalization, over three-quarters (77 percent) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been a chronic high-risk condition reported in over a quarter (28 percent) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
“North Texas and all of Texas is safer today now that Governor Abbott has adopted the Dallas County Safer at Home model. We continue to build capacity as we enter the beginning of the curve. There are enough beds and ventilators in hospitals at present. The challenge is to continue to build capacity so that the curve doesn’t overtake our resources. Your mission is to make good personal responsibility decisions. #StayHomeStaySafe #FlattenTheCurve,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
- Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.
