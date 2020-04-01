As of 10 a.m., April 1, Dallas County Health and Human Services has reported 100 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 731. The 14th and 15th deaths from COVID-19 have also been reported, including of a man in his 50s who was as resident of the city of Mesquite, and a woman in her 80s who was a resident of the city of Garland. These individuals had been critically ill in area hospitals. The numbers of intensive care unit hospitalizations from COVID-19 from this past week have exceeded the peak week of ICU hospitalizations from influenza this past 2019-2020 season in Dallas County.
“We’re beginning to see the curve rise and we all must do our part to exercise personal responsibility. Along those lines, many of our faith leaders have stepped up to provide the help needed so that our churches and religious organizations, regardless of size, will have the capability to do remote services in compliance with Governor Abbott’s order yesterday, without subjecting their congregations to increased chances of exposure that would come from meeting in congregant settings. As a result of the uncertainty around the order, I am working with the State on behalf of our federal partners, to get them the answers they need. We are all in this together and together we will #FlattenTheCurve,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
- Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.
Additional information is available at the following websites:
- CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
- CDC Travel Information: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html
- DSHS: https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/
- DCHHS: https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus.php
