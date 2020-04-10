Dallas County reports 105 additional positive COVID-19 cases, 25 total deaths

As of 10 a.m. April 10, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 105 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Over the past month since the first case of COVID reported on March 10, there have been a total of 1,537 cases reported in Dallas County. The 23rd, 24th, and 25th deaths from COVID-19 have been reported as well, including a woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas and two men in their 80s who were residents of the city of Dallas. All had been hospitalized and had additional underlying health conditions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, most (69 percent) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third (30 percent) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
“Today is Good Friday. Like the temporal dark day of pain, despair, and hopelessness that Good Friday represents, I know many are experiencing despair in this uncertain time. Please remember two things. Sunday is coming. We will get through this. And second, you don’t have to suffer alone. Call (833) 251-7544 or go to www.DallasCountyCovid.org and see the resources available to you,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found at www.dallascounty.org/covid-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.