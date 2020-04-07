covid 19 photo.jpg
Dallas County COVID-19 cases as of April 7, 2020

As of 10 a.m. April 7, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 106 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 1,261. The 19th death from COVID-19 was reported of a man in his 50s from COVID-19 who was a resident of the city of Garland.  He was found deceased in his home and had underlying high-risk health conditions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, about three-quarters (70 percent) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in over a quarter (29 percent) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

“Stay the course North Texas. Together we will #FlattenTheCurve. Please keep 6 foot distancing and limit all unnecessary trips this week and next week,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found at www.dallascounty.org/covid-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

  • Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care
  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same.  If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-base hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.  If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments