Dallas County reports 107 more COVID-19 cases

As of 10 a.m. April 11, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 107 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 1,644. The 26th and 27th deaths from COVID-19 were reported from area hospitals, including: a man in his 60s who was a resident of the city of Garland, and a man in his 70s who was a resident of the city of Grand Prairie. Both had additional underlying health conditions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, most (69 percent) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third (30 percent) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
“This Easter will be different but need not be less special. Easter commemorates the resurrection after a dark and hopeless Friday. Our Sunday is coming North Texas. Just as Americans overcame the pandemic flu of 1918 and WWII, we will come through this and will emerge stronger together!” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19.
