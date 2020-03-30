As of 10 a.m., March 30, Dallas County Health and Human Services has reported 61 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 549. The 11th death from COVID-19 is being reported, of a man in his 40s who was found deceased in his residence in the city of Dallas. This individual was reported to have had other high-risk chronic health conditions. Of cases requiring hospitalization to date, about two-thirds (65 percent) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are increasing, with 36 percent of all hospitalized patients requiring admission to intensive care units.
New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.
“We are working collaboratively with industry and working groups to ensure that our essential business employees are as safe as possible. These front line workers are supply chain heroes. We are also asking our community to please be careful on our parks and trails. Social distancing is physical distancing and physical distancing is at least 6 feet. If you are jogging past 500 people going the opposite direction on a trail, you’re breathing droplets on the trail from all of those people, and likewise they are breathing yours. A lack of compliance with physical distancing only increases the chance that more people will get sick and lengthens the time before we get the economy moving again,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins
All Dallas County COVID-19 updates and information can be found at www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/.
