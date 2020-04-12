As of 10 a.m. April 12, Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 79 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 1,723. The 28th, 29th, 30th and 31st deaths from COVID-19 were reported of individuals who had been critically ill in area hospitals, including a woman in her 60s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Garland, and a man in his 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Richardson, a man in his 80s was who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas, and man in his 60s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. All had additional underlying health conditions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, most (69 percent) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third (30 percent) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
“Our hearts go out to all who are suffering during this Passover, Easter and as many look forward to Ramadan. This year, these holidays are experienced differently but that doesn’t mean they need be less special. All suffering has a beginning, a middle and an end. Don’t get overwhelmed by the middle. Make good choices. Follow #SaferAtHome and together we will #FlattenTheCurve and save lives. May you and yours have a very meaningful Passover, Easter or Ramadan,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found at www.dallascounty.org/covid-19.
