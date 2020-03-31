covid 19 photo.jpg
Dallas County COVID-19 cases March 31, 2020

As of 10 a.m., March 31, DCHHS has reported 82 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 631.  The 12th and 13th deaths from COVID-19 have also been reported, including of a man in his 50s who was as resident of the city of Rowlett, and a man in his 90s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. Both persons had other high-risk chronic health conditions. 

There are 26 COVID-19 cases associated with long-term care facilities, including two deaths, that have been reported within the past week. The numbers of intensive care unit hospitalizations from COVID-19 from this past week have exceeded the peek week of ICU hospitalizations from influenza this past 2019-2020 season in Dallas County.

“We are at the beginning of what will be a difficult time for Texas, especially here. We need each one of you to #StayInTheFight! To do that, I need you to practice self-care, have faith in the science, and #StaySafebyStayingHome,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

·       Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care

·       Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same.  If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

·       Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

·       Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

·       Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.

·       Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.  If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.

