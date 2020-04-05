As of 10 a.m. April 5, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 97 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 1,112. Of cases requiring hospitalization, about three-quarters (71 percent) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in over a quarter (28 percent) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.
“We will get through this, North Texas. Here are four things you can do to stay strong throughout this crisis. First, please don’t let the uncertainty overwhelm you. Rather, take life one day at a time. Second, many of you are leading in your homes or jobs. Let someone else lead for a few hours or a day and recharge so you can stay in the fight. Third, you can’t help everyone but you can help someone. Do for one what you wish you could do for all. For instance, give to the North Texas Food Bank (@ntfb). And finally, practice gratitude. Gratitude drives out despair. I’m thankful for our healthcare and essential business heroes, first responders, your spirit, my team’s hard work and my family being together. What are you thankful for? #StayWellTexas,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: www.dallascounty.org/covid-19
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
- Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-base hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.
