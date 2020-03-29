As of 10 a.m. March 29, DCHHS reporter 49 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 488. The 10th death from COVID-19 is being reported, of a woman in her 80s who had been a resident in a long-term care facility. This individual had been hospitalized and had other high-risk chronic health conditions. Of cases requiring hospitalization to date, about two-thirds (65 percent) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are increasing, with 36 percent of all hospitalized patients requiring admission to intensive care units.
“Our seniors must be protected. We are working with senior facilities to ensure that happens. I have instructed all nursing homes with a positive case to inform all families and responsible parties immediately by phone and email. Additionally, all mentally competent residents are to be informed immediately after they wake. This includes all buildings on a campus with a positive case. They are required to show complete compliance of these notifications within six daylight hours of a positive test,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
- Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-base hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.
Additional information is available at the following websites:
- CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
- CDC Travel Information: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html
- DSHS: https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/
- DCHHS: https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus.php
