The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office and the Dallas County District Clerk’s Office are hosting their third annual Expunction Expo.
The expo aims to clear criminal records of people who, by law, are eligible for an expunction.
“We want to help people who qualify for an expunction get a fresh start so they can become productive and contributing members of society,” says Criminal District Attorney John Creuzot. “Many people may not be able to obtain gainful employment, attend college or serve in the military because of something on their record that can be eliminated. This is an opportunity for them to change their lives for the better.”
The Expunction Expo is convened in partnership with local volunteer attorneys, as well as students from the University of North Texas (UNT) Dallas College of Law and the Southern Methodist University (SMU) Dedman School of Law. Dallas County District Judges and the Dallas City Attorney Community Courts are also vital partners in this endeavor.
This year’s expo is at Jubilee Park Community Center, 907 Bank Street, Dallas. Since its inception in 2017, this event has helped clear over 400 criminal records.
Per Texas statute, individuals who have offenses on their criminal record may qualify for an expunction if any of the following apply:
• They were arrested but a charge was never filed with the DAs Office or was no billed by the grand jury.
• They have a criminal charge that was dismissed.
• They were acquitted on their charge by a judge, jury, or appellate court.
• They were convicted of a crime but later pardoned by the Governor of Texas or the President of the United States.
Anyone who believes they are eligible for an expunction must pre-register by July 28 at dallascounty.org/expunction, or in person at the Clerk’s Office Frank Crowley Courthouse, Clerk’s Office George Allen Courthouse or the city of Dallas Community Courts.
If the individual has any offenses that may be eligible for expunction, they will be contacted and invited to meet with a volunteer attorney at the pre-qualification clinic on Sept. 14.
Those granted expunctions will be invited to a graduation ceremony on Dec. 7, 2019.
Only Dallas County offenses will be considered.
