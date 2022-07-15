A joint investigation by Carrollton Fire Rescue and the Carrollton Police Department has resulted in the arrest of a 24-year-old man charged with setting fire to the Carrollton home of his teenage ex-girlfriend.
Alexsi Lopez-Hernandez of Dallas is charged with arson for setting fire to the garage of a house in the 3000 block of Ravine Trail in Carrollton in the early morning hours of July 4. The house and two vehicles in the driveway were heavily damaged, but no one was hurt.
A neighboring house also sustained minor roof damage. The resulting investigation revealed that Lopez-Hernandez started the fire after a dispute with his ex-girlfriend on her 17th birthday. Evidence gathered during the arson investigation led to evidence of a sexual relationship between Lopez-Hernandez and the girl when she was 16 years old leading to an additional charge of sexual assault of a child. Lopez-Hernandez is held in the Carrollton City Jail awaiting transfer to the Denton County Jail where a judge will set his bond. Both arson and sexual assault of a child are second degree felonies punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
