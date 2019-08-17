The Dallas Medical Center (DMC) received the 2019 Patient Safety Excellence Award, which puts the center in the top 10 percent of hospitals in the nation for patient safety. In addition, DMC was a Five-Star recipient for the following procedures/conditions:
• Five Star for Appendectomy, 2019
• Five Star for Treatment of Sepsis, 2018 and 2019
• Five Star for Treatment of GI Bleed, 2019
• Five Star for Hysterectomy, 2019
During the study period (2015 to 2017), Healthgrades 2019 Patient Safety Excellence Award recipient hospitals demonstrated excellent performance in safety provided for patients in the Medicare population, as measured by objective outcomes (risk-adjusted patient safety indicator rates) for 14 patient safety indicators defined by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ).
Healthgrades found that patients treated in hospitals receiving the Patient Safety Excellence Award were, as compared to patients at non-recipients hospitals, on average are 55.9 percent less likely to experience an accidental cut, puncture, perforation or hemorrhage during medical care, 50.9 percent less likely to experience a collapsed lung due to a procedure or surgery in or around the chest, 64.4 percent less likely to experience pressure sores or bed sores acquired in the hospital, 57 percent less likely to experience catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired at the hospital.
According to Healthgrades, a 5-star rating indicates that a hospital's clinical outcomes are statistically significantly better than expected when treating the condition or performing the procedure being evaluated.
“We are honored to have received the Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Award,” said Ruben Garza, Dallas Medical Center CEO. “Patient Safety is our top priority, and we all work very hard to make sure our patients receive the best care possible. At Dallas Medical Center, we set the bar high, and this award lets us know we're meeting and exceeding our goals.”
