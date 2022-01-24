Dallas Medical Center (DMC), a member of Prime Healthcare, was nationally recognized with an A grade for the Fall 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. Receiving an A grade is a national distinction which recognizes the hospital's achievements protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

DMC is the only facility to receive an A grade in the Addison/Carrollton/Farmers Branch area. DMC also received an A Hospital Safety Grade for Spring 2021.

In addition to being the only A-graded hospital in the Addison/Carrollton/Farmers Branch area, DMC also operates a certified chest pain center, and is the only designated trauma center within five miles.

“This is a great honor and shows that we are continuing to provide the best care possible," said Ruben Garza, CEO of DMC. "We take patient safety extremely seriously, so this recognition helps validate all the hard work our staff and providers do to keep our patients safe. I owe all of our team a huge ‘thank you’ and ‘congratulations’ for all they do, because without them, we couldn’t achieve our mission and keep our community healthy.”

Added Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group: “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud. I thank the leadership and workforce of Dallas Regional Medical Center for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”

