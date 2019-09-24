DART is moving forward with its next regional project.
The organization recently broke ground on the Sliver Line, a 26-mile rail service expected to run from Plano to D/FW International Airport.
Several events took place on groundbreaking day across five cities - Addison, Plano, Dallas, Carrollton and Richardson - and ended at the airport.
According to DART officials, the $1.1 billion project will open in December 2022 and will provide passenger rail connections that will improve mobility, accessibility and system linkages to major employment, population and activity centers in the northern part of the DART service area.
The Silver Line is expected to include 10 stations across the Cotton Belt corridor - DFW Terminal B, DFW North, Cypress Waters, Downtown Carrollton, Addison, Knoll Trail, the University of Texas at Dallas, CityLine, 12th Street and Shiloh Road. Each station will be about three to five miles apart.
Officials said the rail line will allow passengers to get from D/FW to Plano in less than an hour and vice versa. It will have eight cars, and each car is expected to hold about 230 passengers.
According to DART, the train will have a closed-circuit TV system available inside and outside of the vehicle as well as bicycle racks within the train. In addition, a light strip running along the middle ceiling section will illuminate the passenger compartments with diffused light.
“With the new stations and rail line in our city, we expect great economic prosperity to follow,” said Plano Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Anthony Ricciardelli.
DART President and Executive Director Gary Thomas said creating transportation choices and opportunities is a critical part of improving the quality of life for all North Texas residents.
“Our North Texas communities are stronger when they’re connected. I don’t think I have to tell anyone here that North Texas is growing,” Thomas said. “Every day we welcome new residents and businesses to the area. The Silver Line is about creating opportunities for our growing region, investing in our entire transit system and making sure we provide a better future for all North Texas.”
DART is undergoing pre-construction activities such as on-site photography, videography and surveying. Construction is expected to begin as early as next year.
