DART snow
Courtesy of DART

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will suspend all rail and bus services beginning noon today through noon Sunday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Hard Freeze Warning for all of Dallas/Fort Worth, reporting that temperatures will remain below freezing through Saturday morning. While road conditions across the region continue to remain extremely dangerous, DART recommends everyone avoid travel wherever possible, a press release said.

Passengers who need emergency service can contact the DART Customer Information Center at (214) 979-1111.

All subscription trips for DART Paratransit have been cancelled with the exception of trips for medical purposes.

Services resume on Monday. Customers who need to book trips for Monday can contact reservations at (214) 515-7272 or through the web portal at www.dart.org/ridepara.

The Trinity Railway Express (TRE) will operate on a Saturday schedule on Friday, February 4 and will operate a normal Saturday schedule on Saturday, February 5. Services will return to normal operations on Monday, February 7.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments