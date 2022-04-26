Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is providing free transportation to polling locations on the day of the Texas general election, May 7. Voters can ride at no charge on all DART buses, trains, the Dallas Streetcar, GoLink, Paratransit Services and the TRE between EBJ Union Station and CentrePort/DFW Airport Station.
No proof of voter registration is required to ride for free on May 7. Riders can use promo code VOTE22 at checkout for a complimentary Adult Local Day Pass in the DART GoPass app on May 7. Riders can can learn more atdart.org/vote.
How to Find a Voting Location
The State of Texas organizes election information and voting locations by county. Riders can click the link for their county to find a convenient voting location.
Voting locations are open at various times during early voting and from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on the day of the Texas general election, May 7. Voters in line by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, will be allowed to vote. Times may vary depending on county.
Riders who need customized trip planning can map out their ride with the "Plan" tool in the free GoPass app or use the Trip Planner on DART.org. DART Customer Service can also assist at 214-979-1111.
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
