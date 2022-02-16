Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is providing free transportation to polling locations on the day of the Texas primary elections March 1.
Voters can ride at no charge on all DART buses, trains, the Dallas Streetcar, GoLink, Paratransit Services and the TRE between EBJ Union Station and CentrePort/DFW Airport Station.
No proof of voter registration is required to ride for free on March 1. GoLink riders can use promo code VOTE22 at checkout for a complimentary Adult Local Day Pass in the GoPass app on March 1.
How to Find a Voting Location
Texas organizes election information and voting locations by county. Click the link for your county to find a convenient voting location.
- Collin County Election Information (Plano, Richardson, Carrollton)
- Dallas County (Addison, Carrollton, Cockrell Hill, Dallas, Farmers Branch, Garland, Glenn Heights, Highland Park, Irving, Rowlett, University Park)
- Denton County (Carrollton)
- Rockwall County (Rowlett)
Voting locations are open at various times during early voting and from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on the day of the Texas primary election, March 1. If in line by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, customers will be allowed to vote.
