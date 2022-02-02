Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) suspended rail operations Thursday through Sunday afternoon.
DART bus routes will operate on a Sunday schedule and recommends passengers avoid travel wherever possible.
DART will operate 14 shuttle bus routes between rail stations. The Operating Scenario 2 shuttle bus routes are available on the DART website at www.dart.org/winterweather. Shuttle bus service will be available every 45 minutes. For riders who need service to stations in the Central Business District, Route 960 is a Downtown Circulator serving West End, Akard, St. Paul and Pearl/Arts District stations. Passengers should look for the red "Rail Disruption" bus stop signs located near each station to board a shuttle bus.
DART bus routes will operate on normal Sunday schedules with limited service added on express routes 306, 308, 378 and 383 between 5:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m.
The Trinity Railway Express (TRE) will operate regular service.
GoLink on-demand service will operate on a Sunday schedule with service from 5:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Sunday service is available in the Rylie, Inland Port, Park Cities, North Dallas, Northwest Dallas, and West Dallas zones. Weekday service will resume on Monday, February 7. The IPTMA Inland Port Connect Zone will operate from 5:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Information about GoLink services is available at www.dart.org/riding/GoLink.asp.
All subscription trips will be canceled for DART Paratransit with the exception of trips for medical purposes. Services resume on Monday, February 7. Customers who need to book trips for Monday can contact reservations at (214) 515-7272 or through the web portal at.
To ensure DART riders stay warm and to provide assistance with travel planning, DART transit centers will be open from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
DART will continue to monitor the weather conditions across the North Texas area for the safety of our passengers and employees. More information about DART’s Severe Winter Weather Operating Plans is available at www.dart.org/winterweather
