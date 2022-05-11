On May 20, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) invites area residents to pedal to work as part of the Dallas area's 2022 Bike to Work Day annual event.
Launched in 2001, Bike to Work Day is a national event to encourage people to try bicycle commuting as a healthy and safe alternative to driving. DART buses and trains have features that make it simple to combine riding your bike with riding transit. On the front of DART buses, you'll find easy-to-use storage racks, while on rail you can just roll your bike onto the train. At rail stations and transit centers, DART offers bike racks as well as bike lids. Both are free of charge and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
DART Bike to Work Challenge
In celebration of Bike to Work Day, DART is inviting riders across North Texas to participate in the 2022 Bike to Work Challenge and enter for a chance to win one of three custom DART bikes. Contest rules are available atdart.org/riding/biketoworkchallengerules2022.asp.
To participate in the 2022 DART Bike to Work Challenge, participants must take a picture of themselves using their bike in tandem with DART to get to work and submit it to DART via social media with the hashtag #BiketoWork2022 between April 25 and May 13.
Three winners will be randomly selected on May 16 to receive a custom DART Bike at the annual Bike to Work Day Event on Friday, May 20, from 7:00 – 9:00 a.m. Free bike safety checks, refreshments and more will also be available at the following locations:
