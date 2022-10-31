When R.L. Turner sophomore Leila Farda first came out for offseason conditioning and agility workouts during the summer leading up to her freshman year, Lions head cross country coach Maggy Knight vividly recalls Farda not identifying herself as a long-distance runner.
Farda had always considered herself to be a sprinter, having run in the 400, among other events. She was a multi-sport athlete, having also competed in softball and volleyball. But when Turner held its first cross country practice of the 2021 season, it wasn’t long before Knight realized that Farda had the potential to be a highly successful cross country runner.
“I knew she was athletic,” Knight said. “I coached her over the summer in speed and conditioning and agility camp, and I could tell that she was an all-around athlete and super competitive. I wasn’t really sure how she was going to do because she was always like, ‘I don’t like distance running.’ But in the first practice, I knew that she had a huge future in front of her.”
So, what was Knight’s plan to mold Farda into an elite cross country runner?
“Run with the boys,” Knight said. “That was the main thing, to make sure there would always be there to push her.”
What was Farda’s first memory of long-distance running?
“This sucks,” she said.
Farda’s mother, Leah, who ran cross country in high school and was a walk-on in college, and her father, Michael, who is R.L. Turner’s head football coach, urged Leila throughout her time during middle school to give cross country a try when she entered high school.
“I kept backing away and saying that I didn’t want to do it because after the first couple of times that I tried long-distance runs, I didn’t keep trying it because it sucked,” Leila said. “But over the summer coming into my freshman year, I found a friend that would try out for the cross country team with me and we worked out over the summer and did summer workouts. We ended up having fun with it.”
All of the summer workouts paid off for Leila. Knight felt that everything began to click for Leila near the end of her freshman season, which included winning the district championship. Although she finished short of qualifying for the state meet, Leila used that first-place finish while at the district meet as a building block for the remainder of her high-school career.
“It was really cool,” Leila said. “Most of the time I was in second place and I ended up passing someone before the finish line. The only difference in our times was by point-something seconds.”
Leila said that she wouldn’t have been able to accomplish what she did her freshman season if it wasn’t for her coaches and parents. Knight gave Leila a list of workouts to do every weekend. Michael drove her to practice every single day.
Michael always has a busy schedule, having to juggle roles as head football coach and athletic director at R.L. Turner. But he and Leah always make sure to be in attendance for every one of Leila’s meets.
During each meet, Michael can be heard yelling words of motivation to Leila: “Keep your eyes up. Pass the person in front of you. You’ve got this, kid.”
“He means a lot to me and a huge inspiration why I do all of the sports that I do and why I compete,” Leila said. “He’s always been there for me and his team that he coaches and how he competed for his dad when he was in high school. He was always very passionate about my sports and my athletics, and on top of that, being my dad. It’s a lot to put on one person, but he makes it work.”
Leila runs in honor of her late grandfather, Michael, who passed away in 2010 after a 19-month battle with cancer.
“I feel him pushing me along the course,” Leila said.
Coming into this season, Leila is finding out the reason why she runs and why she put in all of the hard work in the summer leading up to her freshman year.
“I didn’t focus on competing against other people,” she said. “I focused on competing against my past times and improving on those.”
And improve, Leila did.
At Tuesday’s Region II-5A meet in Grand Prairie, Leila made history. She crossed the finish line in 11th place in a time of 21:57.09, becoming the first R.L. Turner runner to qualify for the state meet since 2014.
“It was a little longer than I expected,” she said. “I ran my best and I left it all on the course. I did what I had to do.”
And Leila saw a familiar face as soon as she crossed the finish line.
“I remember my dad coming over to hug me because I needed it,” she said. “I just remember the feeling of accomplishment. I’m going to state. Words just can’t explain what I’ve accomplished.”
Leila’s next stop is Round Rock. She will compete in the Class 5A state cross country meet, set for 10 a.m. Saturday at Old Setter’s Park.
“I’ve always heard that there a lot of hills, so I’m very nervous about that,” she said. “I’m just going to go out there and compete my best, whether or not I finish in the top 10.”
