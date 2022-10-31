Leila Farda feature.JPG

R.L. Turner sophomore Leila Farda earned a berth in the Class 5A state cross country championships after she ran to 11th place in the Region II-5A meet on Tuesday.

When R.L. Turner sophomore Leila Farda first came out for offseason conditioning and agility workouts during the summer leading up to her freshman year, Lions head cross country coach Maggy Knight vividly recalls Farda not identifying herself as a long-distance runner.

Farda had always considered herself to be a sprinter, having run in the 400, among other events. She was a multi-sport athlete, having also competed in softball and volleyball. But when Turner held its first cross country practice of the 2021 season, it wasn’t long before Knight realized that Farda had the potential to be a highly successful cross country runner.

