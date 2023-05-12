Prince of Peace softball Grace Pritchett

Prince of Peace senior Grace Pritchett tossed her fifth no-hitter of the season in a 14-1 win over Veritas Academy in the second round of the TAPPS Division III softball playoffs on Tuesday night.

 Submitted photo

Prior to this season, the Prince of Peace softball team had never advanced past the second round of the playoffs.

But first-year Lady Eagles head coach Dorman Pryor, who spent the previous 10 seasons as an assistant coach at South Grand Prairie, felt that Prince of Peace had the talent to break past that threshold this season.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments