Dawn Valentine is the Coordinator of Fine Arts for Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD where she works with teachers across the district to help others. When she’s not working, Valentine enjoys spending time with her family who inspire her everyday.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I have been married to Michael Valentine for 25 years and we have two amazing sons, Jace (21) and Kyler (18). I graduated with a Dance and Theatre Arts degree from Texas Woman’s University and I received my Masters in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from University of Texas at Arlington. I currently serve as the Coordinator of Fine Arts for Carrollton-Farmers Branch and I am the secretary for the Farmers Branch Arts & Culture Committee. Prior to that I was the Dance Director at Newman Smith High School for 19 years. Some highlights from my tenure at Smith include: The Best Choreography Award for the Dallas Summer Musical Theatre Awards, Teacher of the Year in 2013, and being nominated for Dance Educator of the Year by the Dance Council of North Texas.
What do you do in your role as Coordinator of Fine Arts for CFBISD?
As Coordinator of Fine Arts, I have the opportunity to support the Fine Arts teachers in areas such as staff development, classroom resources, mentoring programs, attending performances, classroom visits, and attending conventions. Every day is different in this position, you never know what the teachers and students might need on that particular day. You need to be able to pivot and multi-task.
What is your favorite part about your job?
My favorite part of the job is creating relationships and helping others.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Carrollton?
My favorite place to spend time in Carrollton would have to be when I get to visit the teachers at their campuses. This allows me to see them teach their craft to their students. I also like meeting friends for dinner in the historic downtown Carrollton area.
What are you passionate about?
I am passionate about the arts.
Who or what inspires you?
My husband and kids inspire me every day. My husband and I have the same job but in different districts. Our oldest son Jace is a junior in Mays School of Business at Texas A&M where he serves as a coordinator for a freshman business class and Vice President of Finance for his Business Fraternity. Our youngest son lives in Ohio training at BalletMet hoping to get the opportunity to dance professionally. They inspire me with their passion, work ethic, caring hearts and growth mindset.
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
I have always been in leadership roles throughout my life so when this position became available I thought I would apply. I was ready for a new challenge and wanted to serve the district in a different capacity.
What advice do you have for someone who wants to work in education?
My advice for someone who goes into education would be to be passionate about what you are doing.
What do you like to do in your free time?
In my free time I like to spend time with my family and friends on vacations at the beach, playing pickleball, and watching TV.
What kind of legacy do you hope to leave?
When I decide to retire from education I would hope that the teachers I served felt supported, the students I taught felt inspired, and the colleagues I worked with viewed me as a strong supporter of the arts.
