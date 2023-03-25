CARROLLTON – When Plano West freshman Abby Jennings was hit by a pitch to bring the tying run to the plate in the top of the seventh inning of Saturday’s District 6-6A softball game, that was an illustration of the fight that the Lady Wolves have shown all season.
Of course, West has enjoyed quite the turnaround, having already won 15 games and 4-1 district mark after winning a combined 13 games over the previous two years. But the ability of Hebron junior pitcher Lucy Crowder to work around any run-scoring threat is a big reason why she won 6-6A MVP honors last season.
Crowder worked around the hit-by-pitch with two strikeouts and also received a diving catch on the infield dirt from senior second baseman Shorey Nguyen, allowing the Lady Hawks to earn a 3-1 victory. Both teams are now 4-2 in District 6-6A.
“We know that Hebron was the district champion last year and they’re bringing back most of their group,” said Mike Ledsome, West head coach. “Lucy Crowder is a good pitcher. We had a good approach and did some good things. We just couldn’t execute when we needed to.”
Final: Hebron 3, Plano West 1Lady Wolves brought the tying run to the plate after a lead-off walk, but Lady Hawks get three straight defensive outs, including a diving catch by second baseman Shorey Nguyen.Hebron and West both 4-2 in District 6-6A. pic.twitter.com/9cVwmVtN2R
After Hebron opened the scoring with a two-out RBI single by Crowder that was preceded by a double from Bowen, West freshman Abby Jennings cleared the left-field fence with a solo home run in the top of the second to knot the score at 1-1.
“She got spiked a few weeks ago and has been out,” McDade said. “She’s been swinging the bat well all year at the plate. She’s a confident kid. When she steps out on the field, we know that she’s going to give everything that she has.”
West had other scoring chances, getting at least one runner on base in four of the game’s last five innings, but was unable to push another run across the plate.
The Lady Hawks’ defense was a big reason why the Lady Wolves weren’t able to come up with the timely hit.
Nguyen’s defensive play was one of several web gems for Hebron (14-4-1). Senior catcher Zoe Bowen threw out a runner at second base after West senior Brooke Hilton led off the top of the first with a single. Junior left fielder Alyssa Sneed made a diving catch in the third to deny a hit off the bat of freshman Abigail Chunn. Then in the sixth, freshman center fielder Kate Buesing dove chest first to rob Hilton of a potential hit.
“Defense was great,” said Chelsea Herndon, Hebron head coach. “Of course, balls are going to get hit to the outfield. I just love that my kids are willing to throw a body at it. They’re willing to give everything up for the ball to make the out, which is what you want out of your players as a coach.”
The story of the game for Hebron was two-out rallies, and it was one in the second inning that allowed the Lady Hawks to take the lead for good.
Two batters after Allie Lovett lined a one-out triple, a fielding error on a ground ball hit to the left side of the field by the Lady Wolves allowed Lovett to touch home plate for a 2-1 Hebron advantage.
Aggressive base running as well as a defensive error by West in the third inning allowed Hebron to add to its lead. Haley Epps led off with a single and then beat a throw to second base to break up a double play. A short time later, she advanced to third on a stolen base call initiated by the Lady Hawks and then scored on the same play on an errant throw to left field for a 3-1 lead.
“I saw the shortstop was playing a little more up the middle and she had bobbled a ball earlier,” Herndon said. “I wasn’t necessarily trying to pick on her, but I wanted to see what their defense would do. I wanted to see what their bunt defense would look like and seeing if the speed of Epps could beat the throw to third base. Their coverage was a little messed up and it worked to our advantage.”
Although West pitcher Carra Cleaves held Hebron to just five hits, Herndon praised her Lady Hawks for their ability to force Cleaves to lay off pitches that were out of the strike zone. On Hebron’s side, Crowder struck out nine and allowed just three hits and one run.
West returns to the field Tuesday at home against 6-6A leader Flower Mound (6-0). Hebron is at Lewisville on Tuesday.
