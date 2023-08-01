Senior needs 1.jpeg

Dawn Cobb welcomes a group to the senior needs listening session in the United Way of Denton County’s Community Room.

Around 30 people representing 20 different agencies across North Texas gathered at United Way of Denton County to share resources and discuss trends facing local senior populations.

Denton County and United Way of Denton County hosted a listening session with agencies serving the area’s seniors, which was designed to begin cross-collaboration and knowledge of available services to identify gaps and better serve seniors in crisis.

Senior needs 2.jpeg

A senior needs listening session held by Denton County agencies focused on services and programs that they offer, what trends they see in the community, and what needs and gaps need to be addressed within the seniors community.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

