A senior needs listening session held by Denton County agencies focused on services and programs that they offer, what trends they see in the community, and what needs and gaps need to be addressed within the seniors community.
Around 30 people representing 20 different agencies across North Texas gathered at United Way of Denton County to share resources and discuss trends facing local senior populations.
Denton County and United Way of Denton County hosted a listening session with agencies serving the area’s seniors, which was designed to begin cross-collaboration and knowledge of available services to identify gaps and better serve seniors in crisis.
“It’s exciting to know that so many people are interested in addressing the growing needs of seniors across Denton County,” said Dawn Cobb, Denton County Director of Community Relations, as she welcomed the group.
Nonprofits, municipalities and churches from Carrollton, Lewisville, Denton, Roanoke and beyond shared the programs and services they offer to seniors, as well as the trends and needs they are seeing within their agencies.
According to United Way of Denton County’s Community Needs Assessment, 42% of seniors over 65 live below the survival threshold in Denton County.
Extreme rent increases for a population on a fixed income, social isolation, transportation, loss of family support, predatory scams, technology gaps, payday loans, not knowing what resources are available to assist them and the hesitation to ask for help were among the list of challenges Denton County seniors face.
Susan Frank of Hearts for Homes shared that many of their clients have “to decide between paying for rent, food or medicine, often opting to skip on the medicine.”
The Senior Rental Gap program funded by the city of Lewisville and implemented by United Way of Denton County and Christian Community Action (CCA) has tracked an average annual income of senior applicants of $23,000, with an average monthly rent increase of $130. Most of the applicants are in their 80s, and 11% are employed.
“They are 80 (years old) and above and having to re-enter the workforce,” said Olivia Mata- Williams, director of education for Housing and Workforce Initiatives at United Way of Denton County.
Organizations in attendance at the senior needs listening session included SOS International, SPAN/Meals on Wheels of Denton County, Metrocrest Services, Denton County Veteran Service Office, Denton Affordable Housing, Community Services, Inc., Northview Baptist Church, Lewisville Heart of the City, the city of Lewisville, Hearts for Homes, Giving Grace, Goodwill Job Resource Center, Denton Housing Authority, Denton Community Food Center, Serve Denton, the Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA), Denton Bible Church, Christian Community Action (CCA), United Way of Denton County and Denton County.
“The meeting highlighted the need for more opportunities for program staff across agencies to hear and learn about other services available,” said Gary Henderson, president and CEO at United Way of Denton County. “This type of cross-knowledge and collaboration helps all of us better serve our neighbors in crisis.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.