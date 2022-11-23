The fourth annual Big Tuesday, held on Tuesday at The Colony, provided for some memorable moments and close games.
In the third and final game, Lewisville gave defending Class 6A state champion McKinney all that it could handle.
Tre’Lin Green made two throws with 58.2 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but Jackson Seale buried two foul shots with 9.5 seconds to go after Lewisville missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer to give McKinney a 59-54 victory.
Green led all scorers with 18 points, followed by 17 points by Makai Crawford. Quintel Wilson poured in 15 points to pace McKinney. Seale contributed 12 points. Isaac Layne had 11 points.
Lewisville was fresh off placing second in the Mavs Fall Classic, earning wins over North Dallas (69-46), North Mesquite (49-34) and Newman Smith (58-54). McKinney Boyd edged Lewisville 65-65 in the championship game.
In the second game of Big Tuesday, The Colony nearly pulled off a furious rally in a 56-52 loss to Denton Ryan.
The Cougars came alive offensively in the second half after being held to 12 points in the first half and also used pressure defense to force Ryan into several turnovers.
Senior Jaidyn Cotto drove the lane and made a left-handed layup in the final minute of the game to bring The Colony to within 54-52. Cotto finished with 15 points.
The Cougars missed several shots on their next possession, which would have tied the score. But the Raiders got a defensive rebound and Jack Bommarito made two free throws with 8.6 seconds remaining to ice the victory for Ryan.
To tip off Big Tuesday, Hebron held off a late rally by Wylie to earn a 49-45 victory.
The Hawks used a 16-2 run to close out the first half and take a 29-17 lead into the locker room.
Unselfish ball movement helped to pave the way for Hebron’s latest victory.
Jaden Clemons continued to pace the Hawks’ offense, notching 17 points in the victory. Cam Mennsfield added nine points, followed by eight from Reed Pope.
Hebron is fresh off going 3-2 at the McDonald’s Texas Invitational Basketball Tournament in Pasadena, earning wins against Baytown Goose Creek Memorial (69-51), Humble Atascocita (46-42) and Dickinson (54-52). The Hawks are 5-3 overall.
Elsewhere…
*A turnaround season for the Lewisville girls continued Tuesday, with the Farmers squeaking out a 38-35 road win at Keller. Lewisville improved to 7-3. The Farmers won five games last season. Individual scoring totals weren’t available at press time.
*Creekview’s girls began Tuesday’s home game against Prince of Peace on an 18-10 run before cruising to a 45-32 victory. Samantha Corn scored 14 points to pace the Mustangs’ efforts on the hardwood. Kenya Swindall contributed 12 points in a winning effort. Prince of Peace’s Aria Jefferson led all scorers with 16 points. Naomi White added 10 points.
*A furious rally by Flower Mound’s boys fell short in a 52-47 loss to Castroville Medina Valley on Saturday. The Jaguars outscored Medina Valley 34-22 in the second half after trailing 30-13 at halftime. Josh Lowe scored 14 points to pace Flower Mound, followed by 12 from Druv Robinson.
*Newman Smith lost 62-57 to Richland in overtime on Tuesday. The Royals outscored the Trojans 32-20 in the fourth quarter and overtime after the Trojans led 37-30 heading into the fourth quarter. Nic Codie and Allijah Harrison scored 15 and 12 points, respectively for Newman Smith.
*In a game with two teams that are coming off historic seasons, defending Class 5A state runner-up Frisco Memorial edged Lake Dallas, 39-35, on Tuesday. The Lady Falcons were a regional finalist last season for the first time in program history. Sha’Diamond Wilson scored 11 points to pace Lake Dallas, followed by 10 from Dylan Koele. Memorial’s JJ Echols led all scorers with 13 points.
*Alina Martin scored 14 points for Marcus in a 60-28 loss to Byron Nelson on Tuesday.
