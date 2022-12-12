Arhan Lapsiwala Coppell

Coppell junior Arhan Lapsiwala was named most valuable player of the Pflugerville Holiday Classic.

 Photo courtesy of Coppell ISD

After coming out on top in the first four games of the Pflugerville Holiday Classic, the Coppell boys basketball team used a miracle finish to defeat Class 5A’s No. 5 Killeen Ellison, 61-60, on Saturday.

With 6.35 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and Coppell trailing by two points, senior Alex Tung made one free throw but purposely missed the second so the Cowboys could set up a chance for an offensive rebound.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments