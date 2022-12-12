After coming out on top in the first four games of the Pflugerville Holiday Classic, the Coppell boys basketball team used a miracle finish to defeat Class 5A’s No. 5 Killeen Ellison, 61-60, on Saturday.
With 6.35 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and Coppell trailing by two points, senior Alex Tung made one free throw but purposely missed the second so the Cowboys could set up a chance for an offensive rebound.
Sophomore Jeremiah Brown hustled to grab the offensive rebound and made a 3-pointer from the left wing with 4.8 seconds remaining.
Brown’s shot served as the game-winner for the Cowboys (13-3), who earned their eighth straight victory.
Brown was named to the all-tournament team.
Junior Arhan Lapsiwala was named the tournament’s most valuable player.
In six games played last week – which also included a 49-33 triumph at Mesquite Horn on Tuesday – he averaged 14 points per game, including 20 against Ellison.
Coppell’s path to the Pflugerville Holiday Classic championship included victories against Cedar Ridge (49-47), San Antonio Roosevelt (56-47), Port Arthur Memorial (42-32), Pflugerville (55-30) and Ellison.
Cowgirls start District 6-6A play with a bang
Fresh off earning a share of the District 6-6A title, Class 6A’s No. 5 Coppell – albeit two games – has shown that first-place finish from last season isn’t a fluke.
The Cowgirls used a 30-3 first-quarter run to cruise to an 82-45 road win at Plano West on Wednesday. Senior Jules LaMendola poured in 33 points and 18 rebounds. Three days later, Coppell held Marcus to single digits or less in all four quarters in a 52-27 triumph Saturday. Senior Waverly Hassman scored 14 points to lead a balanced scoring attack. LaMendola had 12 points. Sophomore Landry Sherrer finished with 10 points.
Coppell improved to 19-0 overall, 2-0 district.
Marcus boys snap three-game losing streak
After losing the first two games in last week’s Aledo Tournament by a combined 11 points, Marcus rebounded with a 64-53 victory against Everman in Saturday’s tournament finale.
The Marauders lost 54-44 to Keller Central on Thursday to open tournament play, then dropped a 52-51 decision to North Central Texas Academy on Friday.
Marcus began last week with a 71-59 overtime loss to Richardson on Tuesday. The Marauders led 33-23 at halftime, but were outscored 33-23 in the third and fourth quarters and 15-3 in the extra session.
Dyson Dudley scored 17 points to pace Marcus, followed by 12 each from Jayden Ramnanan and Dominick Harris.
Red-hot Little Elm earns 8th straight win
The Little Elm girls basketball team has simply been dominant at times this season, having won five of their previous six games by at least 30 points.
The Lady Lobos put forth another dominant performance Tuesday, cruising to a 79-37 victory against Colleyville Heritage.
This contest wasn’t close. Little Elm led 55-22 at halftime and 71-30 at the end of the third quarter.
It was a familiar combination that got the job done for the Lady Lobos. Senior Amarachi Kimpson poured in 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting to accompany four steals and three assists. Sophomore Shiloh Kimpson contributed 20 points, five steals, four rebounds and three assists. Sophomore Raniyah Hunt chipped in 13 points with three steals and three assists.
Little Elm recorded 21 steals and forced 28 Colleyville Heritage turnovers, all while holding the Lady Panthers to 23 percent shooting from the field.
On the boys’ side, Little Elm dropped a 57-55 heartbreaker to Justin Northwest on Friday.
Hebron boys lose close game to Frisco Memorial
In a game that featured two state-ranked teams, Class 5A’s No. 11 Frisco Memorial outscored 6A’s No. 10 Hebron 34-23 in the second and third quarters to rally for a 59-54 non-district win Friday night at Hawks Activity Center.
Texas Tech commit Drew Steffe poured in 20 points to lead all scorers, while Leon Horner had 19 points for the Warriors.
Isaiah Dixon scored 13 points to pace Hebron. Ashton Toney also reached double figures with 11 points.
The Hawks led 14-9 at the end of the first quarter.
Lake Dallas girls fall to Northwest
The Lady Falcons were unable to build on a strong start in a 44-33 loss to Justin Northwest on Friday.
Lake Dallas (8-8) led 12-8 at the end of the first quarter.
ShaDiamond Wilson scored 10 points to pace the Lady Falcons. Altyn Bartley and Dylan Koele each had seven points, followed by six from Camryn Richardson.
Newman Smith boys ride strong start
The Trojans used a 13-6 first-quarter run to earn a 56-47 victory against Justin Northwest on Tuesday.
Aalijah Harrison netted 12 points for Newman Smith, followed by 11 from Nic Codie and 10 from Keylyn Sanders.
