Micah Cooper Hebron

Hebron's Micah Cooper, pictured in previous action, scored 17 points in the Lady Hawks' 57-33 bi-district playoff win over McKinney on Monday from Lake Dallas High School.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

In getting back to the playoffs for the first time in three years, McKinney's girls basketball team has beaten several playoff teams along the way. The Lionnettes earned wins over Frisco, Highland Park, Denton Braswell, Plano East, Allen and defending Class 5A state runner-up Frisco Memorial.

McKinney also lost by two points to Hebron on Nov. 15. But paired in a bi-district playoff, the District 6-6A champion Lady Hawks proved too much for the Lionettes in a 57-33 victory at Lake Dallas High School on Monday.

