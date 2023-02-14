In getting back to the playoffs for the first time in three years, McKinney's girls basketball team has beaten several playoff teams along the way. The Lionnettes earned wins over Frisco, Highland Park, Denton Braswell, Plano East, Allen and defending Class 5A state runner-up Frisco Memorial.
McKinney also lost by two points to Hebron on Nov. 15. But paired in a bi-district playoff, the District 6-6A champion Lady Hawks proved too much for the Lionettes in a 57-33 victory at Lake Dallas High School on Monday.
Micah Cooper led the way with 17 points to pace Hebron. Paris Bradley added 12 points and Sydnee Jones had 10.
Hebron (29-5) held McKinney (22-10) to 13 points in the first half and never trailed. The Lady Hawks advance to area, where they will play the winner of Arlington Martin vs. Richardson later this week at a time and location to be determined.
Forwards power Lady Cougars
Rayna Williams poured in 19 points and 10 rebounds and Aaliyah Brown also had a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds to lift The Colony girls basketball team to a 49-38 win over Frisco Heritage in a Class 5A bi-district playoff at Hebron High School on Tuesday.
Brown came out firing, scoring The Colony's first six points to give the Lady Cougars a 6-1 lead in the first quarter.
Heritage got as close as 42-36 after a two-point basket by Ankitha Chandra. But The Colony got three clutch free throws from Williams in the game's last few minutes to close out Heritage.
Jadyn Middleton led the Coyotes with 14 points.
The Colony (26-9) will play West Mesquite in area later this week at a time and location to be determined. Heritage finished the season with a 15-15 record.
Rally falls short for Flower Mound
The Lady Jaguars worked hard to try and erase an 18-point deficit late in the third quarter in Monday's Class 6A bi-district playoff, but in the end, Denton Braswell survived Flower Mound's late surge to hang on for a 51-46 win at Denton Guyer High School.
Braswell appeared to be in control with a 43-27 lead, but Flower Mound rallied with a 14-2 run to cut the deficit to 47-41 on two free throws each by Madison Cox and Kaitlyn Edmondson.
Edmondson poured in 20 points, while Cox finished with nine points in her final game in a Lady Jaguars uniform.
Braswell got a combined 33 points from Kennedy Evans and Torie Sevier.
Timberview ends Lake Dallas' season
One year after the Lady Falcons finished as a regional finalist for the first time in program history, Lake Dallas worked through challenges this season to get back to the playoffs.
Unfortunately for Lake Dallas, Class 5A's No. 2 Mansfield Timberview proved too much for the Lady Falcons to overcome as the Wolves started fast and never looked back in a 61-23 victory on Monday from Haltom City's W.G. Thomas Coliseum.
Timberview led 22-4 at the end of the first quarter.
Dylan Koele and Diamond Wilson each had eight points for Lake Dallas. The Lady Falcons finished the season with an 18-17 record.
