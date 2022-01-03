Due to an inadvertent posting error during the holidays, the Commissioners Court meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday has now been rescheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday.
“In accordance with state law, it became necessary to re-post the meeting today to allow for a 72-hour notice to the public for the meeting,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads said. “We know these things sometimes occur. As always, it is important for us to be transparent to the public."
“We apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to seeing you in person or on Facebook on Thursday,” he said.
The agenda will be available for review at dentoncounty.gov as well as on the Denton County Facebook and Twitter pages.
