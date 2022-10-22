Peyton Porter

Flower Mound senior Peyton Porter rushed for 138 yards with one touchdown in Friday’s 51-41 win over Plano.

 Photo courtesy of Lou Goodrum

It is shaping up to be a wild finish in District 6-6A. And for Flower Mound, the Jaguars have bounced back from a 0-5 start to position themselves for a strong late regular-season run.

Senior quarterback Yale Erdman threw for 236 yards on 12-of-17 passing with three touchdowns and senior running back Peyton Porter carried 22 times for 138 yards with a score, pacing Flower Mound in a 51-41 shootout win over Plano at Neal E. Wilson Stadium on Friday.

