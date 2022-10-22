It is shaping up to be a wild finish in District 6-6A. And for Flower Mound, the Jaguars have bounced back from a 0-5 start to position themselves for a strong late regular-season run.
Senior quarterback Yale Erdman threw for 236 yards on 12-of-17 passing with three touchdowns and senior running back Peyton Porter carried 22 times for 138 yards with a score, pacing Flower Mound in a 51-41 shootout win over Plano at Neal E. Wilson Stadium on Friday.
In a game that saw eight lead changes, Flower Mound took the lead for good with 8:52 left in the ballgame. Erdman hooked up with Cameron Bouck on a 57-yard touchdown pass and Erdman ran in the two-point conversion for a 44-41 Jaguars lead.
It was one of two touchdowns in the fourth quarter for Erdman. The Flower Mound senior burst for a 3-yard score with 3:19 remaining in the ballgame to increase the Jaguars’ lead to 51-41.
Flower Mound’s resolve was tested early in the third quarter. Plano’s Kameron Jones rushed for a 3-yard touchdown to give the Wildcats their largest lead of the game at 35-26.
Jones finished with 69 rushing yards on 15 carries. TK Thomas spear-headed a Wildcat rushing attack that churned out 309 yards, carrying 20 times for 159 yards with two touchdowns. Drew Forkner was great with his legs and with his arm. The Plano quarterback rushed for 76 yards on 11 carries with one score and completed 21-of-32 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns.
It was the biggest win of the season for Flower Mound (2-6 overall, 2-3 district). Plano suffered its second straight loss after starting 3-0 in district. The Wildcats dipped to 4-4, 3-2.
Flower Mound will look to keep the momentum going next week against playoff-bound Coppell, which earned a 43-35 home win over Hebron on Friday. Plano will look to bounce back against Marcus next Friday. Both games kick off at 7 p.m.
The Colony offense fires on all cylinders
One week after The Colony saw its postseason hopes dashed in a 35-29 loss to Justin Northwest, the Cougar offense came out swinging on Friday night.
Sophomore quarterback Carson Cox had the best game of his young career, completing 21-of-39 passes for 422 yards with five touchdowns in The Colony’s 58-34 rout of Azle at Tommy Briggs Cougars Stadium.
Cox’s favorite target on the night was senior Alex Elam, who caught nine passes for 209 yards with two touchdowns. Junior wide-out Chase Glover had two touchdown receptions with four catches for 71 yards.
Senior Kamden Wesley made his final home game a memorable one. Wesley caught one pass for an 80-yard touchdown and rushed 18 times for 130 yards with two touchdowns.
Junior Harold Gibson carried 12 times for 81 yards with one touchdown.
The Colony (3-6) generated a season-high 669 yards of offense, while holding Azle to 321 yards.
The Cougars never trailed on Friday night. A 54-yard pass from Cox to Elam on the initial snap of the game for The Colony set up a big night for the home team. Cox and Elam hooked up just three plays later on a 13-yard touchdown pass to give The Colony a 7-0 lead.
After a three-and-out by Azle, Wesley ran in from the 9 to increase The Colony’s lead to 14-0 with 4:28 left in the first quarter.
A couple of minutes later, the Hornets cut that deficit in half with a 21-yard interception return by Garrin Graves. But with 57 seconds left in the first quarter, Glover hauled in a 23-yard pass from Cox to restore a two-possession lead for the Cougars.
Azle again answered. Vance Guthrie rushed for a 3-yard touchdown, but less than a minute later, Wesley hauled in an 80-yard touchdown pass to give The Colony a 28-13 lead with 8:31 to go in the first half.
Frisco Emerson stuns Lake Dallas
In just its first season as a program, Frisco Emerson has turned a lot of doubters into believers.
The Mavericks won their first seven games and their eighth victory proved to be a historic occasion.
Jayson Williams hauled in a go-ahead 14-yard touchdown catch with 50 seconds remaining, with the defense helping seal a playoff-clinching victory with a late fumble recovery in a hard-fought 24-20 win over Lake Dallas on Friday night.
It was a tale of two halves.
Lake Dallas came out strong in the first half and built a 20-0 halftime lead.
Junior quarterback Cade Bortnem threw a 6-yard strike to senior Evan Weinberg for a 7-0 Falcon lead with 1:37 left in the first quarter.
Bortnem threw two more touchdown passes in the second quarter, the first on a 41-yard catch by senior Niki Gray and the second on an 8-yard pass to Weinberg, for a 20-0 Lake Dallas lead with 9:11 remaining in the first half.
Bortnem threw for 152 yards on 16-of-35 passing. Gray had seven receptions for 89 yards. Dylan Brauchle turned in a solid performance, carrying 12 times for 98 yards.
But for as much as the Falcons imposed their will in the first half, it was turnovers that proved to be their undoing on Friday. Lake Dallas turned the ball over four times in the second half, and it allowed Emerson to respond with a 24-point comeback. The Falcons finished the game with five turnovers.
Mavericks running back Ishaqq Bills was the bell-cow for Emerson’s rushing attack, carrying 30 times for 173 yards with one touchdown.
Lake Dallas lost its second straight game to fall to 6-2, 2-2. More importantly, the Falcons are tied with Denton for fourth place in District 3-5A Division II. Those two teams meet in the last week of the regular season. Lake Dallas can clinch a playoff berth next Thursday with a win at Frisco Independence. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. from David Kuykendall Stadium.
Creekview puts up season-high in points
Although the Mustangs fell short of earning their first win of the season in a 49-27 loss to Denton on Thursday, Creekview showed a lot of resolve in the second half. And in doing so, the Mustangs generated their most points in a game this season.
Creekview quarterback Jaiden Paige led the charge, completing 28-of-38 for 275 passing yards and three touchdowns. Jaiden Kelley caught six passes for 88 yards with a score, while Gerrian Smith had seven receptions for 70 yards and a score.
Denton running back Coco Brown proved too much on this night, rushing 19 times for 180 yards with three touchdowns.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.