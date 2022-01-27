Denton County Judge Andy Eads will now serve on Denton County Seat 2 of the Denton County Transportation Authority Board, according to a press release from the authority.
During a Thursday meeting of the board, Eads was sworn in to serve on the seat. Dianne Costa, representing the city of Highland Village, was elected board secretary, according to the authority release.
Eads previously served as chairman of the Regional Transportation Council for the DFW area. He first joined the Denton County Commissioners Court in 2007 and became the county judge in 2019. He can be reached at aeads@dcta.net.
Costa is the former mayor of Highland Village and can be contacted at dcosta@dcta.net.
The Denton County Transportation Authority is governed by a five voting-member Board appointed by respective entities from Denton County and the cities of Denton, Highland Village, and Lewisville serving two-year terms. Large cities, small cities and other Denton County cities make up the remaining six non-voting members. Board members must have professional experience in the field of transportation, business, government, engineering or law. In accordance with DCTA by-laws, the Board adopts the annual operating budget and is responsible for setting policy. The CEO oversees the day-to-day operations of DCTA and implements policies set forth by the Board.
Board meetings are held virtually every fourth Thursday of each month beginning at 10 a.m., except as otherwise posted. All meetings are open to the public. For additional information, contact the DCTA administrative office at 972-221-4600.
