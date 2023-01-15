One week after the Hebron girls pulled the upset of then-No. 1 Coppell, the No. 13 Lady Hawks haven’t let up.
Hebron rolled to a 67-50 win over Class 6A’s No. 14 Flower Mound on Tuesday, then followed that up with a 76-32 rout of Marcus on Friday.
Marcus made a 3-pointer to take a 3-2 lead. Hebron then proceeded to go on a 21-0 run to swing the momentum in its favor. Junior forward Jordan Thomas jump-started the run with a two-point field goal. She scored six points during that run. Sophomore Sydnee Jones recorded eight points over that span of play. Senior Dana Gingrey made a 3-pointer to increase the Lady Hawks’ lead to 23-3.
Individual scoring totals weren’t available at press time.
Hebron improved to 22-4 overall, 7-0 district, retaining the top spot in the 6-6A standings.
Hawks complete the sweep
The Hebron boys basketball team put forth a dominant performance of its own on Friday.
Senior Jaden Clemons finished with a game-high 20 points and junior Cameron Mennsfield added 11 in the Hawks’ 67-40 victory against Marcus.
Hebron (12-7, 4-1) was locked in defensively, holding Marcus to 10 or fewer points in each of the first three quarters. The Hawks led 32-17 at halftime and 50-27 at the end of the third frame. Junior Dyson Dudley scored 16 points to lead the Marauders (9-13, 1-4).
Big third quarter fuels Cowgirls
Plano got the better of the fourth-ranked team in Class 6A in the first half of Friday’s District 6-6A game. But Coppell showed during the third quarter of why it is a top-5 squad. The Cowgirls used a 20-5 run to rally from a 27-24 deficit and went on to earn a 56-46 victory.
Senior Jules LaMendola scored 18 points to power Coppell (27-2, 6-1). Junior Ella Spiller added 15 points. Senior Macey Mercer chipped in 12 points.
Coppell overcame another spectacular individual performance by Plano senior Salese Blow, who led all scorers with 26 points.
Early lead doesn’t hold up for Cowboys
The Coppell boys basketball team had Class 6A’s No. 5 Plano on the ropes. The Cowboys came out the aggressor Friday, taking a 25-21 halftime lead. But the Wildcats turned things around in the second half, outscoring Coppell 37-15 over that span to rally for a 58-40 victory.
Tyran Mason scored 17 points for Plano (14-7, 4-1).
Junior Arhan Lapsiwala scored eight points to pace Coppell (18-8, 1-4).
Farmers continue strong start to district
Three days after the Lewisville boys basketball team pulled off a 72-67 upset of Class 6A’s No. 5 Plano, the Farmers followed that up with a 70-58 win over Flower Mound on Friday for their fourth 6-A win in five tries.
The Farmers (17-6, 4-1) started strong, using a 22-11 first-quarter run to assert its will over the Jaguars. Flower Mound (3-20, 0-5), which is still in search of their first district win, battled all game long.
Flower Mound received a 27-point effort from junior Ryan Goyal.
Lewisville was balanced offensively with four Farmers finishing in double figures in scoring. Senior Tre’Lin Green led the way with 16 points. Junior Rakai Crawford had 15 points in the victory, followed by 13 each from senior Adrian Banks and junior Landon Brown.
Lady Jaguars ride defense in win
Flower Mound held Lewisville to 15 points in the second half to earn a 58-36 victory on Friday night.
The Lady Jaguars led 14-10 at the end of the first quarter, then used a 16-11 second-quarter run to increase their lead to 30-22 at halftime.
Although Lewisville trailed by just eight points at halftime, the Farmers couldn’t get any closer. Flower Mound (22-4, 5-2) outscored Lewisville 28-15 in the second half to earn its fifth 6-6A victory.
Junior Kaitlyn Edmonson tallied 15 points to lead a balanced scoring attack for the Lady Jaguars. Sophomore Maya Bujak contributed 13 points. Kianna Jones netted nine points for Lewisville.
Rally caps
The Newman Smith girls basketball team rallied from a three-point halftime deficit to earn a 44-36 victory against Creekview on Friday.
The Mustangs started strong, staking to a slim11-10 lead by the end of the first quarter before using a 7-5 advantage in the second quarter to increase their lead to 18-15 at halftime. Kenya Swindall scored 12 points to pace Creekview. Gabriella Furlong, Amaiya Mendez and Navaeh Hill each had seven points.
After struggling to find much offense in the first half, the Lady Trojans found their rhythm in the third quarter. Newman Smith scored as many points in the frame as it did in the first two quarters and the Lady Trojans outscored the Mustangs 29-18 over the game’s final 16 minutes of play.
Aniyah Bigam had another big game for Newman Smith with 16 points. Aniyah Kidane chipped in 10 points in the victory.
Elsewhere in District 9-5A
The Colony girls basketball team rebounded from their first district loss in emphatic fashion, using a 30-11 second-half run to cruise to a 52-27 victory against Frisco Wakeland on Friday.
The first half was a close affair.
The Colony held a slim 10-6 lead at the end of the first quarter before using a 12-10 run in the second quarter to increase its lead to 22-16 at halftime. The second half was all Lady Cougars, who outscored the Wolverines 8-1 in the third quarter and 22-10 in the fourth quarter.
Senior Kahlen Norris poured in a game-high 15 points to lead the way offensively for the Lady Cougars. Senior Aaliyah Brown posted a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Junior Nicole Ramtahal contributed 14 points.
Lady Falcons strong
The Lake Dallas girls basketball team is right in the mix for a playoff berth in District 7-5A. The Lady Falcons took another step forward to being one of the four teams after earning a 48-33 win against Birdville on Friday.
The game was an evenly-matched affair in the early-going with Birdville taking a 13-12 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Lake Dallas (14-13, 4-3) proceeded to put the clamps on Birdville’s offense, holding the Lady Hawks to just 22 points over the game’s final three quarters of play to finish on a 36-22 spurt.
Senior forward Diamond Wilson poured in 16 points to power Lake Dallas. Seniors Camryn Richardson and Altyn Bartley each had 12 points.
Birdville’s fast start too much for Lake Dallas
The Falcons dug themselves into a 23-9 first-quarter hole on Friday and the Hawks never looked back in a 74-60 victory.
Lake Dallas, though, showed a lot of fight. The Falcons outscored the Hawks 40-32 over the next two quarters of play to reduce the deficit to six heading into the fourth quarter. Birdville, though, finished the game on a 19-11 run.
Jadon Jones scored 15 points to lead Lake Dallas (4-15, 1-4). Tommy Scott poured in 11 points.
