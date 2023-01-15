Jordan Thomas Hebron

Hebron junior Jordan Thomas, pictured in previous action, jump-started a 20-0 Lady Hawks run in Friday’s 76-32 victory over Marcus.

 David Wolman / Staff Photo

One week after the Hebron girls pulled the upset of then-No. 1 Coppell, the No. 13 Lady Hawks haven’t let up.

Hebron rolled to a 67-50 win over Class 6A’s No. 14 Flower Mound on Tuesday, then followed that up with a 76-32 rout of Marcus on Friday.

