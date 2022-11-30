The Coppell and Richardson boys basketball team had quite the battle last year. The Eagles held off a furious rally by the Cowboys to hang on for a 56-52 win.
The same two teams met Tuesday night at Coppell. This time, it appeared that Richardson was going to cruise to an easy victory after leading 18-5 at the end of the first quarter. But the Cowboys remained composed, rallying for a 68-64 victory against the No. 4 Eagles.
Junior Arhan Lapsiwala poured in a team-high 25 points to pace Coppell (7-3). Junior Alex Tung contributed 10 points in the victory.
Flower Mound girls improve to 12-1
The Lady Jaguars continued their winning ways Tuesday, using a 15-6 third-quarter run to take control in an eventual 57-40 win against Denton Guyer.
Kaitlyn Edmondson poured in a game-high 19 points to pace Flower Mound (12-1). Madison Cox chipped in 15 points.
The Lady Jaguars led 30-24 at halftime.
Marcus cruises in blow-out victories
The Marauder boys used strong second and third quarters to cruised to a 79-42 rout of the Vikings on Tuesday.
Marcus outscored Lamar 45-19 in the middle two quarters of play after holding an 18-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Sophomore Jayden Ramnanan and junior Naeem Cornett each poured in 16 minutes. Junior Dyson Dudley contributed 11 points in what was a balanced scoring effort for the Marauders.
On the girls' side, Marcus snapped a three-game losing streak with a 53-30 victory against Arlington Martin.
The Lady Marauders turned in balanced scoring attack with four different players scoring in double figures, led by 12 from sophomore Addison Wragge. Junior Kennedi Petteway, junior Alina Martin and junior Reagan Cottington each had 10 points.
Late rally lifts Allen past Hebron
Allen used a 21-9 fourth-quarter run to rally for a 55-48 win against Hebron on Tuesday.
The Hawks led 39-34 at the end of the third quarter.
Isaiah Dixon scored 21 points to pace Hebron.
Little Elm goes 2-0 at DeSoto
The Class 6A No. 22 Lady Lobos traveled to DeSoto on Nov. 25-25 and beat 5A's No. 4 Mansfield Timberview, 69-61, and Princeton, 89-59.
Little Elm's dynamic duo of senior Amarachi Kimpson and sophomore Shiloh Kimpson scored 26 points and 21 points, respectively, in the victory against Princeton. Sophomore Raniyah Hunt added 13 points.
