Alex Ninan Coppell

Coppell senior Alex Ninan, pictured in previous action, and the Cowboys rallied for a 68-64 victory against Richardson on Tuesday.

 David Wolman / Staff Photo

The Coppell and Richardson boys basketball team had quite the battle last year. The Eagles held off a furious rally by the Cowboys to hang on for a 56-52 win.

The same two teams met Tuesday night at Coppell. This time, it appeared that Richardson was going to cruise to an easy victory after leading 18-5 at the end of the first quarter. But the Cowboys remained composed, rallying for a 68-64 victory against the No. 4 Eagles.

