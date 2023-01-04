On Monday, the Coppell girls basketball team was rewarded with their first-ever No. 1 state ranking.
One day later, the Cowgirls backed up that top ranking with a convincing 66-44 home victory against Class 6A’s No. 11 Flower Mound on Tuesday.
The Lady Jaguars (20-3 overall, 3-1 District 6-6A), who had been moving up the state rankings themselves, jumped out to a 13-11 lead in a tightly-contested first quarter.
But the Cowgirls (25-1, 4-0) proceeded to flip the switch, outscoring the Lady Jaguars 41-20 during the next two quarters to take a commanding 50-33 lead by the end of the third quarter.
Coppell received another big outing from senior and Indiana pledge Jules LaMendola, who poured in a game-high 22 points. Junior Ella Spiller finished with 16 points, followed by 15 points from senior Waverly Hassman.
Flower Mound sophomore Maya Bujak had 21 points to pace the Lady Jaguars. Senior and North Carolina State signee Madison Cox chipped in 10 points.
The schedule doesn’t get any easier for the Cowgirls, who will host 6A’s No. 18 Hebron on Friday night. The Lady Jaguars will look to rebound on that same night at Marcus in the first installment of the Mound showdown.
Cowboys cruise past Flower Mound
Coppell polished off the sweep of Flower Mound with a 64-29 victory. Flower Mound was held to single digits in each quarter. The Cowboys led 18-6 at the end of the first quarter and 30-13 at halftime.
Senior Alex Tung poured in a team-high 20 points. Junior Arhan Lapsiwala and senior Alex Ninan each finished with 12 points.
Newman Smith wins 10th straight
The Trojans continued their red-hot streak Tuesday, pulling away late in the fourth quarter to earn a 47-42 win over The Colony for their 10th straight victory.
Tuesday’s game was tied at 39 with 5:16 remaining. Newman Smith proceeded to finish the game on an 8-3 run.
Junior Nic Codie finished with 21 points for the Trojans, while Allijah Harrison added eight points in the victory.
Freshman Dakari Spear scored 18 points for The Colony, while senior Jaidyn Cotto contributed 13 points.
Newman Smith improved to 12-5 overall, 2-0 in District 9-5A.
Lady Cougars remain atop District 9-5A
Four days after The Colony girls lost in overtime to Denton Ryan, the Lady Cougars bounced back with a convincing 54-39 home win against Newman Smith on Tuesday.
Senior Aaliyah Brown had 18 points to lead The Colony, while Kahlen Norris contributed 13 points. Joniya Smith scored 15 points to pace Newman Smith.
The Lady Cougars outscored the Trojans 29-17 over the second and third quarters to take a 39-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Colony improved to 16-8, 4-0.
Lake Dallas girls notch first district win
After losing each of its first three District 7-5A games, the Lake Dallas girls had a breakthrough on Tuesday with a 50-36 victory against Grapevine.
The Lady Falcons outscored the Mustangs 31-18 in the second half after Lake Dallas (7-11, 1-3) clung to a 19-18 halftime lead.
Junior Dylan Koele paced Lake Dallas with a game-high 22 points. Senior Camryn Richardson added 11 points in the victory.
Wakeland sweeps R.L. Turner
Wakeland’s boys have been one of the area’s hottest teams, and the Wolverines didn’t let up in a 70-39 victory over R.L. Turner on Tuesday for their 11th straight win.
It was a close game early.
Robert Garza and Rodney Gray each buried a corner 3-pointer in the first quarter, with Gray’s field goal reducing Wakeland’s lead to 10-6.
Gray finished with 11 points. Javin Johnson led all Lions in scoring with 14 points, including a 3-pointer at the final buzzer.
However, Turner (2-15 overall, 0-2 District 9-5A) proceeded to go cold from the field and scored just six points for the remainder of the first half, and Wakeland (15-3, 2-0) built a 33-12 halftime lead.
Unselfish ball movement and solid defensive play allowed the Wolverines to finish the first half on a 23-6 run.
Wakeland didn’t let up in the second half. Matt Hampton scored 11 of his game-high 15 points in the third quarter as the Wolverines continued to roll on offense. Tyler Tudyk had 14 points. Luke Lee also reached double figures in scoring, finishing with 12 points.
On the girls’ side, Wakeland held Turner to two field goals for the entire game in a 55-10 rout of the Lady Lions.
The only two field goals of the game for Turner came on a Frances Perez 3-pointer in the first quarter and a two-point field goal by Catherine Stepaniak in the second quarter. Stepaniak had five points for the Lady Lions.
Wakeland (9-17, 2-2) used a suffocating defense to earn its fourth straight win. The Wolverines turned defense into offense and didn’t allow the Lady Lions to break the 10-point mark until the fourth quarter.
Senior Riley Pettigrew scored 10 points to pace a balanced scoring attack for Wakeland.
Marcus battles Plano
The Marcus boys basketball team gave Plano, the sixth-ranked team in Class 6A, all that it could handle on Tuesday.
The Marauders led by one point at the end of the first quarter and later stormed back to reduce what had been a 21-16 halftime lead for the Wildcats to 33-30 at the end of the third quarter. In the end, Plano used a 15-10 fourth-quarter run to pull away for a 48-40 victory.
Junior Dominick Harris poured in 13 points to lead Marcus. Sophomore Frankie Chiakpo had 10 points in the loss.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.