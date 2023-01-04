Jules LaMendola

Coppell senior Jules LaMendola poured in a game-high 22 points in the Cowgirls’ 66-44 home win over Flower Mound on Tuesday.

 David Wolman / Staff Photo

On Monday, the Coppell girls basketball team was rewarded with their first-ever No. 1 state ranking.

One day later, the Cowgirls backed up that top ranking with a convincing 66-44 home victory against Class 6A’s No. 11 Flower Mound on Tuesday.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments