Marcus’ Jasmine Gilbert steals the ball from a Melissa player during the first half of Friday’s game at Frisco Centennial.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

The Marcus girls basketball team came into the Frisco Centennial Holiday Classic with the goal of building momentum heading into the restart of District 6-6A play.

Although Marcus lost its first two games, the third time proved to be the charm. The Marauders stormed out to a 17-2 lead in the first quarter and never looked back in a 45-28 win over Melissa on Friday.

