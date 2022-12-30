The Marcus girls basketball team came into the Frisco Centennial Holiday Classic with the goal of building momentum heading into the restart of District 6-6A play.
Although Marcus lost its first two games, the third time proved to be the charm. The Marauders stormed out to a 17-2 lead in the first quarter and never looked back in a 45-28 win over Melissa on Friday.
Marcus scored the first 10 points and used a scrappy defensive effort to storm out to a big lead.
Junior guard Alina Martin ignited the fast start by scoring 10 of her team-high 12 points in the first quarter.
Junior point guard Kennedi Petteway scored 11 points in the victory.
Newman Smith boys remain red hot
The Trojans will take a nine-game win streak into 2023 following a 64-50 victory over Garland on Thursday.
Newman Smith used a 20-8 third-quarter run to distance itself from Garland.
Nic Codie poured in 19 points to pace the Trojans, followed by 14 points from Demonte Greene.
It was the ninth straight game that Newman Smith has held an opponent to 50 points or less.
The Trojans (11-5) resume District 9-5A play at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Colony.
Flower Mound girls achieve milestone
For the 12th time in program history, the state-ranked Lady Jaguars have won 20 games in a season – and there is still six weeks remaining in the regular season.
Flower Mound (20-2), ranked No. 25 in the latest TABC Class 6A state poll, cruised to a 59-29 road win over JJ Pearce on Thursday.
Tuesday’s win was the seventh straight for the Lady Jaguars, who will face fifth-ranked Coppell on Jan. 3 for the resumption of District 6-6A play.
Marcus boys earn fourth place at Byron Nelson Classic
A 7-0 run by JJ Pearce in the fourth quarter propelled the Mustangs to a 61-54 victory against the Marauders in the third-place game of the Byron Nelson Classic on Thursday afternoon.
Freshman Luke Susko made a short jump shot and then assisted on Marcus’ next field goal to give the Marauders a 45-40 lead with 6:45 remaining in the fourth quarter.
After Pearce rallied to regain the lead, Marcus sophomore Jayden Ramnanan buried a 3-pointer to give the Marauders a 52-51 lead with 4:01 left.
Less than two minutes later, Pearce senior guard Dean Balo made a 3-pointer of his own to give the Mustangs the lead for good.
Ramnanan scored 16 points to pace Marcus.
The Marauders opened the tournament with a 59-58 victory over Justin Northwest on Tuesday, then lost 58-51 to Mansfield on Wednesday.
Marcus resumes District 6-6A play at 7 p.m. Jan. 3 at Plano.
Lady Cougars lose OT heartbreaker
The Colony girls fought back from a double-digit deficit only to fall to Denton Ryan, 43-42, in overtime on Friday.
Senior guard Kahlen Norris tied the score at 40-40 after she drove through the left side of the lane and made a layup and subsequent free throw after being fouled.
Raiders senior Janiah Allen had a chance to win the game for Ryan in regulation but missed a six-foot jumper at the buzzer.
But Allen, like she did all game, had a big impact in overtime. After Norris opened the scoring in overtime, Allen scored the final three points of the ballgame – all on free throws. Allen poured in a game-high 27 points.
Norris led The Colony with 15 points.
Ryan led 15-5 at the end of the first quarter, but the Lady Cougars outscored the Raiders 35-25 in the next three quarters to force overtime.
The Colony went 2-2 in the Frisco Centennial Classic with wins over Keller Fossil Ridge (58-48) and Mesquite Poteet (66-50).
The Lady Cougars improved to 15-8 and will look to bump their district record to 4-0 at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday with a home win against Newman Smith.
Lady Lobos shrug off sluggish start
Class 6A’s No. 17 Little Elm used a dominant defensive performance in the second quarter to overcome a sluggish start in a 62-50 victory against Keller Central.
The Chargers clung to a 17-16 lead at the end of the first quarter. However, the Lady Lobos had the trademark intensity that they have been come to known for in the second quarter. Little Elm took a 20-17 lead on a euro step finish by sophomore Shiloh Kimpson before increasing their lead to 37-27 at halftime.
Keller Central regrouped at the half and went on to reduce the deficit to four points in the third quarter.
However, Little Elm senior and UNLV signee Amarachi Kimpson answered with a 3-pointer to help restore momentum for the Lady Lobos.
Kimpson had her finger prints all over this game, finishing with a game-high 27 points and she also blocked a shot with her left hand as a Keller Central player drove to the basket.
Little Elm (16-4) went 3-1 in the three-day tournament with victories over Keller Central, The Colony and Marcus.
