Aalijah Harrison Newman Smith

Newman Smith sophomore Aalijah Harrison, right (pictured in previous action), scored 10 points in a 66-60 win over Frisco Lone Star on Friday.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

For as well as the Newman Smith boys basketball team has played on defense, the Trojans have the ability to get rolling on offense.

That's exactly what happened on Friday.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments