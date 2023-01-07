For as well as the Newman Smith boys basketball team has played on defense, the Trojans have the ability to get rolling on offense.
That's exactly what happened on Friday.
Junior Nic Codie scored a game-high 21 points and sophomore Aalijah Harrison contributed 10 points as Newman Smith outlasted Frisco Lone Star, 66-60, for their 11th straight victory.
The Trojans (13-5 overall, 3-0 District 9-5A) used an 18-11 first-quarter run to set the tone.
Connecting the dots
Lewisville senior forward Mya Dotson scored a career-high 32 points on 10-of-20 shooting from the field and a perfect 12-of-12 at the free-throw line to lift the Farmers to a 51-47 victory over Plano West on Friday.
The Farmers improved to 2-3 in District 6-6A.
Lady Cougars remain perfect in district
One of the biggest strengths of The Colony girls basketball team is its rebounding.
The Lady Cougars were again strong in that category Friday in a 63-47 victory against Frisco. Senior Aaliyah Brown and junior Rayna Williams each posted a double-double. Brown recorded 15 points and 10 rebounds. Williams added 21 points and 15 rebounds.
Senior guard Kahlen Norris also had 15 points for The Colony (17-8, 5-0).
Frisco sophomore Mylee Guinn led all scorers with 28 points.
Flower Mound girls bounce back
Three days after losing by 22 points to the top-ranked team in Class 6A, No. 11 Flower Mound responded in resounding fashion on Friday, earning a 48-25 victory over crosstown rival Marcus.
Flower Mound (21-3 overall, 4-1 District 6-6A) held Marcus to 11 points in the first three quarters, taking a 40-11 lead into the fourth quarter.
Senior and North Carolina State signee Madison Cox scored 17 points, while sophomore Maya Bujak contributed 12 points.
Junior Alina Martin led Marcus (6-15, 0-3) with eight points.
Marcus boys win Mound Showdown
For one quarter, Flower Mound had all of the answers.
The Jaguars, in search of their first 6-6A victory, jumped out to an 11-6 lead and looked to carry over that fast start into the remainder of the game. But, the final three quarters belong to the Marauders, who rallied for a 70-45 win in the first meeting in the Mound Showdown.
Marcus earned its first district win, improving to 9-11 overall. Junior Naaem Cornett scored 19 points to lead a balanced scoring attack for the Marauders. Junior James Beckett scored 15 points. Sophomore Jayden Ramnanan added 11 points in the victory.
Flower Mound (3-18, 0-3) was led by senior Josh Lowe's game-high 23 points.
Lake Dallas girls fall to Colleyville Heritage
The Lady Falcons were unable to overcome a slow start in a 49-39 loss to the Lady Panthers on Friday.
Colleyville Heritage led 11-5 at the end of the first quarter and 25-15 at halftime. Lake Dallas came out strong in the third quarter, using an 18-14 spurt to reduce the deficit to six points. However, the Lady Panthers finished on a 10-6 run.
Junior Dylan Koele scored 15 points to pace Lake Dallas (12-13, 2-3 District 7-5A). Senior Diamond Wilson contributed 10 points, while senior Camryn Richardson had six points.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.