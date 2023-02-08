The turnaround is complete.
One year ago, The Colony girls basketball team won just nine games and missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season. Fast-forward to Tuesday, and the Lady Cougars completed a historic turnaround.
The Colony used a 22-1 third-quarter run to rally for a 49-26 win against Frisco Wakeland and clinch the District 9-5A title. It is the first district title won by the Lady Cougars since 2017.
The Lady Cougars and Lady Wolverines traded big scoring runs.
The Colony led 16-7 at the end of the first quarter, but Wakeland countered with a 12-1 run in the second quarter to rally for a 19-17 halftime lead. But the Lady Cougars proceeded to turn the tables on the Lady Wolverines in the third quarter, blitzing the Lady Wolverines with a 22-1 spurt to take a 37-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
Senior Kahlen Norris scored 14 points to pace The Colony. The Lady Cougars finished the regular season with a 25-9 record -- an improvement of 16 wins from the previous season.
The Colony will play Frisco Heritage in a Class 5A bi-district playoff game, set for 6:30 p.m. Monday at Hebron High School.
Rinse and repeat
Winning a district title is nothing new to the Newman Smith boys basketball team.
The Trojans won back-to-back district championships in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, having finished 29-1 in conference play over those two seasons.
On Tuesday, Newman Smith defeated Creekview, 74-56, to capture their third district title in the last four seasons. The Trojans improved to 21-6 overall and 11-1 in District 9-5A.
Zion Ibekwe poured in 25 points to pace Newman Smith. Nic Codie and Te'Zhan Francois each contributed 11 points in the victory.
It didn't take long for the Trojans to impose their will. Newman Smith out-scored Creekview 17-8 in the first quarter and 19-13 in the second quarter to take a 36-21 halftime lead.
Coppell springs upset of No. 7 Plano
Although mathematically still alive for a playoff berth, Coppell knew there wasn't much room for error.
The Cowboys came into Tuesday's road contest at Plano trailing Lewisville by one game for fourth place in District 6-6A with just three games remaining in the regular season.
Coppell remained in the playoff hunt thanks to a 41-39 victory against No. 7 Plano.
Defense was the story of this game. The Cowboys held the Wildcats to just 23 points through the first three quarters. Although Plano outscored Coppell 16-9 in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys' resilience and discipline proved too much for the Wildcats to overcome.
Arhan Lapsiwala scored 16 points to pace Coppell. Alex Tung had 12 points. Baron Tipton contributed 11 points.
Lake Dallas blitzes Birdville
Tuesday's game against Birdville served as a tune-up for the Class 5A playoffs for the Lake Dallas girls basketball team.
The Lady Falcons appear to be more than ready for the postseason after using a 25-5 first-quarter run to cruise to a 66-43 win over Birdville.
Although the Hawks countered with an 18-7 second-quarter run to reduce the deficit to 32-23, the Lady Falcons didn't relinquish their lead. Lake Dallas used a 34-20 second-half run to assume control.
Camryn Richardson poured in 22 points to pace Lake Dallas. Dylan Koele had 14 points, followed by 11 from Altyn Bartley and 10 from Skylar Zingelmann.
