Stanley Zamora Avery Brazzell Lake Dallas

Stanley Zamora, left, and Avery Brazzell, right, helped to lead the Lake Dallas boys soccer team to the District 7-5A title.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

The final whistle sounded on the regular season for area soccer teams last week. 

Marcus' girls came into last Monday just one point ahead of Hebron for first place in the district standings but left as the back-to-back District 6-6A champion after cruising to a 6-0 victory against Plano East. Sophomore Hannah Campos had two goals to pace a balanced scoring attack. The Lady Marauders seek a third consecutive appearance in the regional final.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments