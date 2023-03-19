The final whistle sounded on the regular season for area soccer teams last week.
Marcus' girls came into last Monday just one point ahead of Hebron for first place in the district standings but left as the back-to-back District 6-6A champion after cruising to a 6-0 victory against Plano East. Sophomore Hannah Campos had two goals to pace a balanced scoring attack. The Lady Marauders seek a third consecutive appearance in the regional final.
Marcus will play Denton Guyer in bi-district at 7 p.m. Friday at Argyle. Also that same night, Marcus' boys, which finished in fourth place in 6-6A, will take on 5-6A champion Prosper at Denton Braswell.
Flower Mound, like Marcus, qualified both its boys and girls teams for the Class 6A playoffs.
On the boys' side, the Jaguars clinched second place in District 6-6A with a 4-1 victory over Plano West. Landon Deleeuw scored two goals with one assist. Flower Mound opens the playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against McKinney Boyd, which will be played at McKinney ISD Stadium.
On the girls' side, the Lady Jaguars will take on Prosper for the third straight season in the playoffs. Flower Mound bounced back from a 3-0 loss to Coppell with a 6-1 rout of Plano West. Emma Hoang and Isabella Larson each had two goals in the victory.
Hebron's boys won the 6-6A title just one season after finishing in last place in the conference standings. The Hawks, who are in the postseason for the first time since 2019, will play McKinney at 7 p.m. Thursday at Braswell's Carrico Stadium.
The Lady Hawks, meanwhile, come into the playoff having won seven games in a row. Senior Aryana Jimison (20 goals, 11 assists), senior Liv Howard (15 goals, 11 assists) and freshman Jordan Hill (11 goals, 16 assists) each had double figures in both goals and assists.
Hebron draws McKinney Boyd in bi-district, set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Little Elm. The two teams met in the first round of the playoffs last year, with the Lady Broncos pulling out a 1-0 victory.
Lewisville's boys and Allen were both in the regional quarterfinals last season, but just one of those teams will move on to area. The Farmers host the Eagles at 7 p.m. Friday at Max Goldsmith Stadium.
Lake Dallas' boys are back in the playoffs after missing the cut on the final day of the regular season in each of the past two seasons. Not only are the Falcons playoff-bound, but finished as District 7-5A champion.
Lake Dallas clinched the district title with a 7-1 victory against Birdville last Monday. Avery Brazzell, Stanley Zamora and Gabe DeSpain each had one goal.
"This was one of the goals we set out to accomplish, and the boys put forth the time and effort they needed to do that this season," said Brandon Martin, Lake Dallas head coach. "The last two seasons, we were knocked out of the playoffs on the last day, and this time we won district on the last day. It was certainly a good feeling to end it this way."
Lake Dallas draws Cleburne in bi-district at a time and location to be determined.
