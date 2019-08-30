Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree will soon hire two new investigators to handle the county’s growing number of child abuse cases.
Denton County commissioners recently approved to include funding in the upcoming 2020 budget for the new hires.
Murphree said the investigators will specifically handle crimes against children including human trafficking and physical and sexual abuse.
“Having the honor of serving on the board of directors of the Children’s Advocacy Center every month I see what’s going on in this county, and it’s horrific,” Murphree said in a recent commissioners court meeting.
Murphree said his goal for the investigators is two-fold. The investigators will handle the abuse cases referred to the sheriff’s office, which Murphree said is about 100 a month, and will also help small agencies with their child abuse cases.
“My goal is to reach out to these smaller agencies and to offer assistance to either work hand in hand with the investigator or completely take over the investigation to make sure these cases are being thoroughly investigated, make sure they're being thoroughly prosecuted and to make sure these victims are getting the services they need through the advocacy center,” Murphree said.
The investigators will work closely with the Children's Advocacy Center of Denton County and the District Attorney’s office, a multi-disciplinary system Murphree said has worked well.
When the new hires get settled in they won’t be working burglary cases, Murphree said. Their focus will be on the children.
“Their sole purpose will be to make sure that these kids get justice, the perpetrator is prosecuted, and these victims get the counseling and the help that they need,” Murphree said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.