Hebron senior middle linebacker Carson Dean was one of three Hawk football players that were recognized as part of a ceremony on Wednesday. Dean intends to sign with Arkansas before the end of the year.
There were times this season when Hebron senior middle linebacker Carson Dean could have thrown in the towel.
Dean suffered a knee injury on the first play in the Hawks’ fifth game of the season against Plano East. He recalls being in a lot of pain. But Dean was determined to play through the pain because not only was it his senior season, but because he felt a sense of duty to his coaches and his town.
Pain and all, Dean maximized his time when on the field. He was one of the best players on the field when healthy. Dean put up big numbers, finishing with 85 tackles, two interceptions, two blocked kicks, 21 tackles for loss, four pass break-ups, one sack, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
Those numbers come despite a position change, with first-year Hawks coach John Towels having moved Dean from defensive end/outside linebacker to middle linebacker. Dean had little trouble adjusting to his new role.
Other coaches took notice of Dean’s overall play, rewarding him with a spot on the 6-6A all-district first team.
Dean’s football career isn’t over.
On Wednesday, he, center Daniel Callahan and defensive lineman Dayln White made it official with their respective college of choice to continue their athletic and academic endeavors as part of a ceremony in Hebron’s practice facility. Dean will play football for Arkansas. White is bound for Bowling Green. Callahan will play rugby for Grand Canyon University.
In this week’s Star-Local Media student-athlete profile, Dean chats about his decision to commit to Arkansas, a position change and playing through a knee injury.
SLM: Congrats on your commitment to Arkansas. Although you won’t sign a National Letter of Intent with the Razorbacks until at least Dec. 21, what does having all of these people here today for this ceremony mean to you?
CD: It means a lot, just knowing that everyone is out here coming to support me and know that I have a good foundation of friends to help pull me through it all.
SLM: You listed 17 college offers. What made Arkansas feel like the best fit?
CD: The recruitment process was stressful the whole time, but whenever I got on campus at first at Arkansas, I knew that it was the right spot to be. I knew that it stood out from the rest, and it felt like home.
SLM: Describe the first time that you met Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman.
CD: He’s just a really down-to-earth guy. He’s just chill and cool, and he doesn’t fake it. He is the same person that he is in the locker room that he is with me.
SLM: You have attended football games in Arkansas against Alabama, Cincinnati and Ole Miss. How can you describe the atmosphere at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium?
CD: Those games were really loud. It didn’t know how loud it was going to be. It’s really big. It’s nice. You can hear all of the fans there. It is really nice.
SLM: How excited are you to compete in the SEC?
CD: It’s the hardest one to play in all of college football. It’s going to be real physical, but I’m really excited for it.
SLM: How was the adjustment from outside linebacker to middle linebacker?
CD: It wasn’t that bad. I had done it in the past in my sophomore and junior years. It’s just a different role that I had to take on.
SLM: You missed five games because of a knee injury. How tough was it having to watch from the sideline?
CD: Whenever I was on the sideline in practice, I knew that I wanted to go and be in there. It was pretty painful. I had to take a bunch of Advil and put stuff on my knee, but whenever I got that adrenaline rush, it pretty much wore off.
