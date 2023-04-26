Nick Mazzola Marcus

Marcus senior second baseman Nick Mazzola, left and pictured in previous action, reacts after shortstop Hank Harp, right, makes a throw to first base. The Marauders defeated Plano West, 5-2, Tuesday to clinch a playoff berth.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

For the sixth consecutive season, the Marcus baseball team has made the playoffs.

The Marauders came into Tuesday’s came into Tuesday’s road game at Plano West needing just one win to clinch its spot in the postseason. West gave Marcus all that it could handle. However, the Marauders scored three runs in the top of the seventh to break a 2-2 tie and held on for a 5-2 victory.

