Marcus senior second baseman Nick Mazzola, left and pictured in previous action, reacts after shortstop Hank Harp, right, makes a throw to first base. The Marauders defeated Plano West, 5-2, Tuesday to clinch a playoff berth.
For the sixth consecutive season, the Marcus baseball team has made the playoffs.
The Marauders came into Tuesday’s came into Tuesday’s road game at Plano West needing just one win to clinch its spot in the postseason. West gave Marcus all that it could handle. However, the Marauders scored three runs in the top of the seventh to break a 2-2 tie and held on for a 5-2 victory.
Senior Luke Mize hit into an RBI fielder’s choice in the bottom of the first to give Plano West a 1-0 lead.
Marcus strung together a two-out rally in the bottom of the third to take a 2-1 lead. Senior Alex Tertzakian hit an RBI triple and senior Hank Harp followed with a bunt single to drive in a run and give the Marauders their first lead.
West got one run back in the home half of the fourth on an RBI sacrifice fly by senior Dominic Mele for a 2-2 tie.
Marcus took the lead for good in the top of the seventh. Senior Caden Sorrell hit an RBI single to drive in the first of three Marauders runs. Senior Van Klein followed with an RBI triple. Senior Matthew McAtee pinch ran for Klein and scored on a passed ball for a 5-2 Marcus lead.
Junior Griffin Lewis earned the complete-game victory, allowing two runs on five hits with eight strikeouts.
Marcus is locked into third place in District 6-6A and will play either Allen or Denton Guyer in a bi-district playoff series next week. The Marauders close out the regular season at home against a Wolves squad that won’t make the postseason.
Coppell, Lewisville notch wins
For Coppell and Lewisville, their playoff fates will be decided on the final day of the regular season – potentially in a play-in game on Saturday.
The Cowboys and Farmers came into this week in a deadlock for fourth place in District 6-6A with identical 6-6 records. Nothing was decided on Tuesday, though each team notched a win. Coppell kept its postseason hopes alive with a 6-5 come-from-behind win over Plano East. As for Lewisville, the Farmers cruised to a 7-0 road win at Plano.
Lewisville did all of its damage in the sixth inning.
Drew Schmidt started the hit parade with an RBI single. It was the first of five straight hits for the Farmers. Jacob Gallegos, Franco Montes and James Fritz each had an RBI single, and Noah Thorn proceeded to blow the game open with a two-run double. Dylon Myrow gave Lewisville a 7-0 lead with an RBI single.
Schmidt and Matthew Whitcomb combined on a three-hit shutout for the Farmers.
As for the Cowboys, Coppell needed some late-game magic for the second consecutive district game to keep its postseason hopes alive.
Four days after the Cowboys scored the game-winning run on a throwing error in the bottom of the eighth inning in a 1-0 win over the Farmers, Coppell again needed extra innings on Tuesday. And that is where all chaos broke loose.
Plano East appeared that it was going stun Coppell after plating three runs in the top of the ninth, all three coming with two outs, the final two on an error. But the Cowboys rallied with four runs in the home half of the ninth. Senior Liam Kraus scored the game-winning run on a wild pitch to give Coppell a wild 6-5 win.
Coppell overcame deficits of 2-0 and 5-2.
Senior Matthew Williams made it 5-5 with an RBI single. Senior Andrew Schultz plated the first of four runs in the frame on an RBI ground-out. Senior Tanner Sever contributed an RBI single.
