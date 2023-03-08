Jet Thomson

Hebron senior Jet Thomson, second from right, scored the first goal of Tuesday's District 6-6A boys soccer game. The Hawks defeated Plano West, 4-2, at Hawks Stadium.

 Submitted photo

There was still plenty to be decided for a few teams in District 6-6A on Tuesday. 

Playoff spots were still up for grabs with Coppell, Flower Mound, Lewisville, Marcus and Plano West in the mix. But when the final whistle was blown, the playoff field was officially set. Flower Mound, Lewisville and Marcus claimed the playoff berths, while Coppell and Plano West were left on the outside looking in.

