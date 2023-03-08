There was still plenty to be decided for a few teams in District 6-6A on Tuesday.
Playoff spots were still up for grabs with Coppell, Flower Mound, Lewisville, Marcus and Plano West in the mix. But when the final whistle was blown, the playoff field was officially set. Flower Mound, Lewisville and Marcus claimed the playoff berths, while Coppell and Plano West were left on the outside looking in.
One thing that had already been settled was which team was going to claim the district title. Hebron accomplished that feat on Friday with a 2-0 against Coppell. Senior Jet Thomson accounted for both goals, and senior midfielder Micah Gonzales notched two assists.
It was the second district title won by Hebron's boys soccer team in program history.
"From that perspective, it is a really big deal," said Matt Zimmerman, Hebron head coach. "Just making the playoffs in the Metroplex is a huge accomplishment to begin with. Adding on a district title is an incredible experience.
"After the disappointment of falling so short last year, the boys have done a great job of tempering their own emotions and egos so that the focus is always on the next game. That led to a lot of their success. Not too high, not too low."
Four days after winning the district title, Hebron (17-0-3 overall, 10-0-3 district) continued to build on its undefeated season.
On Tuesday, the Hawks built a 4-0 lead en route to a 4-2 victory over Plano West at Hawks Stadium. Thomson scored the first minute and Hebron never looked back. Senior Reza Oufi scored twice, while senior Luke Dean tallied a goal in the victory.
For the fifth time over the last six seasons, Flower Mound is bound for the playoffs. The Jaguars (7-3-3 district) played to a scoreless draw versus the Cowboys, but Flower Mound (24 points) earned one point and takes a two-point lead over Lewisville (22) and three-point lead over Marcus (21) into their regular-season finale next Tuesday at Plano West.
Coppell, meanwhile, won't make the playoffs for the first time in 26 years. Ties were the culprit. Although the Cowboys (8-4-8, 3-3-7) finished with a winning record, Coppell played to seven draws in district, and eight overall.
Lewisville wrapped up a second consecutive playoff berth with a 3-2 victory against Plano East. Senior D.J. Koulai notched his 31st and 32nd goals and senior Frank Rivas recorded the game-winning goal.
Marcus toppled Plano, 3-1, to earn its sixth district victory. Junior Carter Webb opened the scoring for the Marauders.
