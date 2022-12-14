FRISCO – There’s plenty that’s new for the Frisco girls basketball team, be it with the three seniors, six sophomores and one junior that had to replace the six seniors from last year that helped to lead the Raccoons to 11 wins – their most victories since the 2015-16 season when Frisco won 11 games.
Tuesday’s District 9-5A opener against Newman Smith was another example of Frisco’s need to learn on the fly.
The Raccoons threw a pass over the head of a player and into the team bench with less than 10 seconds remaining in a three-point game.
But Frisco recovered. Sophomore Ava Ianace stole a pass on the ensuing possession near center court and the Raccoons proceeded to run out the remaining time on the game clock for a 35-32 victory.
“Ava is definitely one of our best defenders,” said Ruth Stewart, Frisco head coach. “We’re excited to have her. I was able to see her get it. I wasn’t too happy with our decision-making in the fourth quarter, but I was happy to be able to pull out a win.”
Frisco held Newman Smith to 23 points over the game’s final 26:32 after the Trojans took a 9-4 lead on Aniyah Bigam’s 3-pointer with 2:32 remaining in the first quarter.
Newman Smith was held scoreless for the 5:32 of game clock following Bigam’s 3-pointer. That drought was snapped when senior Rakiyah Robertson converted a layup with five minutes to go in the second quarter.
The Raccoons (7-6 overall, 1-0 district) forced the Trojans into 28 turnovers and Newman Smith had scored just 22 points by the end of the third quarter.
“Our defense is definitely one of our strong points,” Stewart said. “Hopefully we can get up to par on offense. I think that we will. We’re young. We’re growing up the hard way.”
Stewart did see her young Raccoons have some flashes of brilliance on offense in the second and third quarters. Frisco used good ball movement to set up its shooters for open looks at the basket. Senior post Perri Wilkerson lost a Newman Smith defender and she was wide open under the left side of the basket early in the third quarter. Wilkerson made a layup for a 24-13 Raccoons lead.
“We came out flat in the middle of the second and third quarters,” said Jason Samuels, Newman Smith head coach. “We didn’t finish the way that we are used to doing after how we started and how we finished the game. The thing that we always say is make sure your want doesn’t surpass your getting ready to get what you want it. But they fought.”
In jeopardy of going into the fourth quarter trailing by double digits, Newman Smith found an offensive spark from Bigam and senior Aniyah Kidane during the final 30 seconds of the third quarter.
Kidane made a corner 3 and Bigam made two free throws with 1.9 seconds left after she dribbled the ball up the court in a hurry to try to bet the buzzer to reduce Frisco’s lead to 28-22.
That set up a dramatic finish.
Trailing 35-28 with 1:08 remaining in the ballgame, Newman Smith (5-7, 0-1) turned up the pressure on defense. Bigam, a UIL state champion in the 100 and 200-meters who has signed with LSU to run track and field, made two layups in the final minute to make it a three-point game.
Bigam led all scorers with 14 points. Robertson contributed 10 points.
“She’s the heart of our team right now defensively,” Samuels said of Bigam. “She runs and her motor doesn’t stop.”
Newman Smith proceeded to force a 22nd Frisco turnover on the night after the Raccoons threw a pass into the team bench on the ensuing possession.
But on a night when the Trojans coughed up the ball 26 times, Frisco prevented Newman Smith from receiving the chance to send the game into overtime after Ianace stole the ball at mid-court.
Frisco also received clutch plays down the stretch from sophomore Mylee Guinn. Guinn got a 3-pointer to rattle in with 6:03 left, part of a seven-point final quarter. She finished with 13 points.
“Those were definitely clutch,” Stewart said. “Mylee is playing some big-time minutes for us. She had to play some big-time minutes last year as a freshman. She is definitely playing some big-time minutes for us a sophomore, and she has stepped up.”
